The ability of star-studded actor and filmmaker Nicolas Pesce with terrible blood cannot save a confusing and emotionally empty retreading.

Death is not dark enough for the haunted characters that populate the unwieldy “Grudge” franchise. Instead, it is what happens after that, when the vengeful (and always very wet) ghosts appear and try to take revenge on the cosmic level on who is nearby. The fourth American film, based on Takashi Shimizu’s hugely popular J horror films, functions both as a restart of the series and as a strange continuation of the franchise’s first American remake. The new entry has all the features of the first round of remakes, but the pitiful retreading only proves that the potential for this franchise has long since gone.

Director Nicolas Pescé’s “The Grudge”, like his predecessors, uses cheap tricks both at the narrative level (a confusing, fragmented timeline cannot be traced) and with tired genre conventions (fear of jumping after fear of jumping, sometimes separated by a strange break) presence in the background ). But Pesce’s skill with Gore – so masterfully used in his black and white breakout “My Mother’s Eyes” – and a stacked cast, including Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Demián Bichir, Lin Shaye and Dr. Jacki Weaver suggests what a convincing new horror trip could have been. Short moments of brilliance, including a captivating performance by Riseborough and a series of beautiful versions, only shine temporarily before the whole thing falls into swing and convention again.

Familiarity with the original American remakes is not required, but it will prove to be more entertaining than a slapdash flashback that tries to explain the context: “The Grudge”, which opened in 2004 in front of a well-known house in Tokyo, will soon run three Periods of time through, two countries and four groups of characters before we land in Pennsylvania in 2006, and what can (or not, the film is cut to the nonsense) serves as our central story.

The winding timeline pays off only briefly and dramatically, and the rhythm remains difficult to follow until the end. It’s a silly way to spice up a familiar story – a haunted house visitor is engulfed in some kind of evil spirit, takes him back to her own life, and sees that it only ends in murder and terror. Unlike the other Americanized brothers, the alleged leadership of this “resentment” is not the one that was originally persecuted. Instead, Riseborough’s Detective Muldoon (who has no first name for no good reason) picks it up second-hand. The complex case begins with her and her new partner Goodman (Bichir) finding a long body and working backwards to their last known stop.

Building on such cheesy, exposure-laden dialogues like a cute kid whimpering “I miss Daddy” (oh, is Daddy dead?) And a nonsensical cop who sighs: “Looks like we have someone else” and snorts (another one … ghost) -based killing?), “The Grudge” chugs along until finally the baldest attacks occur. In 2004, an anger-based ghost (you know him) made a woman kill her family and then herself. The guy who found their bodies? He cruelly murdered his loved ones. The next family to move in suffered their own losses. Whoever comes next will find something terrible there.

And yet it’s not that Muldoon’s discoveries – made using some of the quietest law enforcement techniques recently committed to the film – are not believed to be rooted in her fears that someone (even her persecuted partner and her sweet child) I don’t think she found anything shameful in a clearly shameful house. Instead, Muldoon has to do with what every audience has to offer: terrible acts, cut scenes and enough idiotic horrors that bring bathrooms with them, so you have to ask yourself why she bothered to wash her face at all while she is alone.

The question is not whether Muldoon will find answers, but whether the nervous editing and nonlinear storytelling calm down so long that they (and the film) can capture any kind of forward dynamics. The real villain of “The Grudge” is not an angry mind. It’s choppy editing. Relax! Until the last act polished up the film’s merciless 90-minute runtime with a montage of disgusting deaths and at least one flashback so unnecessary that you almost have to wonder if the recording was a real mistake, both Muldoon and The Audience will pray for the end credits. (Amusingly, the credits are actually pretty scary.)

Despite all the futile opportunities, there are some convincing ideas about the type of genre that lingers just below the surface. “The Grudge” series has always evoked the caustic power of anger, death and sadness. The screenplay by Pesce and Jeff Buhler ensures that the film is equipped with a whole range of characters who are already in such difficulties before the ghosts appear. It’s a concept that makes a huge contribution to selling the biggest, craziest idea in the series – that even seemingly “ordinary people” can be set for a big supernatural discomfort, emotions so terrible that they can’t be suppressed for long , It’s an idea worth considering, but “The Grudge” never goes deeper and instead chooses to revive gimmicks that never deserve resurrection.

Grade: C-

Screen Gems will release “The Grudge” on Friday, January 3rd.

