The Grudge Review: A franchise that is threatened with extinction

advertisement

There is a strange story with The Grudge that deserves an explanation. Probably remember the Sam Raimi-produced and Sarah Michelle Gellar with a 2004 film that was a remake of the original Japanese film from 2002 and both were directed by Takashi Shimizu. From a personal point of view, I found the American version of The Grudge to be ridiculous and Ju-On: The Grudge was not much better. What made things worse was that someone recommended Ju-On: The Grudge as one of the scariest films they’d ever seen, which only worsened the situation.

Except for a sequel to the 2004 American version of The Grudge, we all moved on somehow after that. But there was also a third installment that went straight to DVD in 2009, while Ju-On launched its own five-film franchise outside of The Grudge, which culminated in a crossover with The Ring in 2016. The interest in Japanese supernatural horror has evaporated over the majority of the American masses over the years.

For a franchise that’s more than a decade and a half, you pretty much know what to expect, but what makes this new version of The Grudge different or worthwhile?

advertisement

The frustrating aspect of The Grudge is that it is a promising concept that can be scary or fascinating, but never seems to realize its potential. The concept remains the same in the new film; it is about a vengeful curse that breaks out of the death of a person who was originally triggered by anger or grief. The curse manifests as this entity, typically Kayako Saeki, who lives where the person dies.

The curse jumps from victim to victim, while anyone who comes into contact with it perishes. The new film takes place between 2004 and 2006 when Fiona Landers, a nurse, leaves the Tokyo house where she worked and returns to her family in Cross River, Pennsylvania without realizing the curse. Fiona kills her daughter and husband before taking her own life.

What made this version of The Grudge different was that it had a hard R-rating. The other films purposely seemed to dance around a PG-13 rating without ever really showing the bloody details that horror fans love. Nicolas Pesce, director of The Eyes of My Mother and Piercing in 2019, was commissioned to write and direct the new Grudge film, which appears to breathe new life into the franchise. Pesce doesn’t have much merit for his name, but is a hungry filmmaker trying to make a name for himself. The Grudge would surely be a chance for him to put his own trademark on the supernatural franchise, right?

The Grudge eliminates the few aspects of the franchise that you will enjoy alongside the concept. Kayako Saeki, basically the face of the franchise, only appears at the beginning and end of the film (for a whopping eight seconds of the total screen time) as the torch appears to have passed to Fiona Landers and her family. The timeline of the film is also confusing. The film is not completely restarted, but takes place during and after the other Grudge films. It doesn’t happen every day that the term “sidequel” is used to describe a film.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2NKzO-fxwQ (/ embed)

While The Grudge isn’t afraid of blood and blood, the murders are predictable, stale, and just plain disgusting. While The Grudge is known for this murderous supernatural entity with a vengeance that is never fully satisfied, this new version of the film mostly shows it in a silly light, as it’s mostly seen as a breathing garbage bag that tortures the covers. Help take care of your hair in the shower, reset the clocks and turn off the radio. Aside from its violent outbursts, The Grudge is more of a joke article that whips when you don’t consider its routine humorous.

There is also this fascination with maggots, flies and blood that exists for so long that it either turns brown or is just feces. Poor Lin Shaye swims practically the entire film in this ghostly bloodshed. It feels like the “close your eyes and count to five” aspect could and should have been more scary or at least more fascinating. Like the other Grudge films, Pesce’s film is narrated in chronological order, apparently showing events that are not in the least connected, and then showing that everything is somewhat intertwined.

Andrea Riseborough is mostly forgotten when the main role in the film, who will be remembered mainly for her stupid hairstyle, takes a shower, John Cho, shoots William Sadler in the face and pulls out his own eyeballs just because he chose the film , and Demián Bichir’s dialogue sometimes cannot be deciphered. Frankie Faison and Jacki Weaver perform best in The Grudge, but that means they’re the top layer of hardened skin in a cracked bowl of rotting guacamole.

Disappointingly, The Grudge is boring all around. With targeted self-mutilation and a ghost child who only appears in an empty supermarket to make juicy gagging noises for no reason, The Grudge tries to give an already established audience a new attitude that is completely empty of what the audience wants.

The judgment

Aside from dirty bath water and fetus stings, The Grudge is a mild, finger-chopping, stair-chopping meat substitute that lives in America and lies sloppily between moldy, standing, and Japanese pieces of bread that crumble, decompose, and barely hold the film together every time that Audience takes a metaphorical bite about the lifeless duration of the film. Roar one last sad death rattle / grudge gurgling, this is the franchise’s flat lining without a whimper.

(Visited once, 1 visits today)

The Grudge Review: A franchise that is threatened with extinction

benefits

A horror concept over 15 years old is still fascinating.

R-rating is fully used.

John Chos: “I will murder us with delicacies”.

disadvantage

Kayako is usually missing.

As expected, kills are lame.

Performances are almost as dry as the film itself.

2020-01-12

3Gesamtergebnis

Readers rating: (0 votes)

0.0

advertisement