LOS ANGELES, Jan 5, (Variety.com) – Sony’s “The Grudge” and Screen Gems lit up the 2020 box office, scaring $ 11.3 million in local ticket sales over the weekend.

“The Grudge”, the first new movie to be released nationwide this year, was puzzled by audiences and critics alike, who branded the reprint with a F CinemaScore and an 18% “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes. But the horror queens are a demographic disappointed by the criticism. These reports are a solid result, given the R-movie budget of $ 10 million and were able to hit the top five on box office charts, though ultimately not enough to force past holdings vacation.

Sam Raimi produced “The Grudge,” a 2004 film remake starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Nicolas Pesce led the latest revival, bringing actors Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir, John Cho and Betty Gilpin to take on the damn supernatural force that destroys all who encounter it. Despite its shocking wait, the studio hopes “The Grudge” remains a draw throughout January, as the only option is to feed the filmmakers itching for a scare.

Disney’s “Star Wars”: Rise of Skywalker easily stayed on the top charts for the third consecutive weekend, raising another $ 34.5 million for a total of $ 450 million. J.J. Abrams’ latest chapter in the sequel trilogy is fast approaching the coveted billion-dollar story as chairs surpass $ 919 million after 19 days in theaters.

Sony ordered the next two spots as holders of “Jumanji: Next Level” and “Little Women” remain strong. The sequel directed by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart drew $ 26.5m on its fourth release weekend, a strong showing at the same time as the film’s second pre-Christmas release. Jumanji recently surpassed $ 200m in North America, with ticket sales at $ 236m. Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” remake generated $ 13.5m, pushing its domestic total to an impressive $ 60m.

Disney’s “Frozen 2” rounded out the top five, bringing in $ 12 million. 2013’s “Frozen” sequel has generated a stunning $ 450m in the US and $ 1.325 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing animated film in history.

The remainder of the holiday, including Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” and Lionsgate’s “Unbroken Gems” also continue to exceed expectations. “Knives Out,” the murder mystery of Rian Johnson, grossed $ 9m over the weekend, raising its domestic shipping to $ 130m. Meanwhile, the excitement of the Brothers Safdie “Uncut Gems” suspension hit $ 7.8 million for an impressive $ 36.8 million in North America.

