The Grudge by Sony / Screen Gems is now part of a notorious list of films and is the 20th film to receive an F in the CinemaScore audience poll.

The film, directed by Nicolas Pesce and produced by horror maven Sam Raimi, was an attempt to revive Takashi Shimizu’s famous horror series about the vengeful spirit of a murderess who curses and kills everyone who enters the house where she was murdered and spread their curse all the houses where their victims die. Shimizu was first released in 2002 and directed an American remake for Sony in 2004, the events of which can be seen alongside this new film with Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho and Betty Gilpin.

But the film’s violence and inability to add something new to the “grudge” formula has led to the film being questioned by audiences and critics alike. In addition to the F on CinemaScore, Postrak reports a bleak 0.5 / 5, while critics have given the film a 15% rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The CinemaScore query system, which was introduced in 1979, did not produce an F until the thriller “Eye of the Beholder” was released in 1999. Since then, 19 other films have received this top rating. While some are from filmmakers like Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer’s “Disaster Movie”, others are from award-winning filmmakers, including Jane Campion’s “In the Cut”, Robert Altman’s “Dr. T and the Women” and Steven Soderbergh’s remake by Andrei Tarkovksy “Solaris “, Which received positive reviews from Roger Ebert and other critics.

“The Grudge” is the first horror film to receive an “F” since the occult film “The Devil Inside” (2012), and the first film to be released since Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” The Grudge is currently valued at $ 11 million this weekend, compared to a reported budget of $ 10 million after grossing $ 5.35 million on 2,025 screens on Friday.

All 19 films that failed CinemaScore F, from ‘Solaris’ to ‘Mother!’ (Photos)

Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” Polarized critics, but the audience she visited on the opening night stamped her with an F on CinemaScore. Only a handful of films received this grade, but how many of them had a critical / audience-like separation like “Mother!”?

“Eye of the beholder” (1999) Rotten tomatoes Rating: 9% Ewan McGregor plays a detective chasing a serial killer (Ashley Judd).

“Lucky Numbers” (2000) Rotten Tomato Score: 22%

Nora Ephron directed this clunker with John Travolta as the weather man trying to defraud the local lottery.

“Lost Souls” (2000) Rotten Tomato Score: 7%

Winona Ryder plays a woman who survived exorcism, but is convinced that a journalist (Ben Chaplin) becomes the Antichrist – like all journalists.

“Dr. T and the Women” (2000) Rotten Tomato Score: 57% Richard Gere, Helen Hunt and Farrah Fawcett could not save “Dr. T and the Women” from an F grade.

“Solaris” (2002) Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 66% Directed by Steven Soderbergh, produced by James Cameron, and with George Clooney, this adaptation of Stanislaw Lem’s classic science fiction novel alienated the audience with his deliberate pace, but won over critics like Roger Ebert for his cerebral storytelling.

“Darkness” (2002): Rotten Tomatoes Score: 4% Released on Christmas Day in the United States, critics have broadly described the occult European horror import as nonsensical, badly cut mess that relied too much on fear of jumping.

“Fear Dot Com” (2002) Rotten tomato rating: 3% In this rip off of “The Ring”, people die 48 hours after logging on to a mysterious website.

“In the Cut” (2003) Rotten tomatoes Rating: 34%

Meg Ryan was angered by critics and audiences for playing a lot against her girl next door as a writer who had a hot affair with a police officer (Mark Ruffalo).

“Alone in the Dark” (2005) Rotten tomatoes Rating: 1% Christian Slater plays a paranormal investigator in an adaptation of a video game that has been more disparaged than most major adaptations of video games.

“Wolf Creek” (2005) Rotten Tomato Score: 53% This cruel, violent horror film received a hard pan from Ebert for portraying women who were tortured. However, other critics have defended the film because of its boldness and willingness to really shock. This polarizing film has since earned a small cult among horror fans.

“Bug” (2006) Rotten Tomato Score: 61% The reception for “Bug” was similar to that of “Mother!”, Shocking and polarizing the audience in Cannes and convincing the critics with the powerful main portrayals of Ashley Judd and Michael Shannon. But when it came to the cinemas, the audience was disturbed in the worst way.

“The Wicker Man” (2006) Rotten Tomato Rating: 15% The original “Wicker Man” from 1973 is considered a cult classic. This film was viewed as an unintended joke by critics and has gained cult following as a worse-than-good film.

“I Know Who Killed Me” (2007) Rotten Tomato Score: 7% This psychological thriller has not been reviewed for critics in advance, and when reviews came out, they were not kind to Lindsay Lohan’s performance. “I know who killed me” won eight raids, including “Worst Picture”.

“Disaster Movie” (2008) Rotten Tomato Rating: 1% Kim Kardashian was possibly the biggest star in this failed parody of the disaster movie genre, with what may be the least original film title of all time.

“The Box” (2009) Rotten Tomato Rating: 45% James Marsden and Cameron Diaz found in a confusing brain twister by “Donnie Darko” director Richard Kelly a bizarre package that film-goers preferred to keep closed.

“The Devil Inside” (2012) Rotten Tomato Rating: 6% 2012 brought a trio of CinemaScore flunkies. The first was the hated “Devil Inside,” which claimed to be a documentary and ended with a link to a website to encourage viewers to learn more about the film’s paranormal events. The users have logged out instead.

“Silent House” (2012) Rotten tomatoes Rating: 41% “Silent House” premiered as a midnight screening at Sundance and was praised by some critics for using the “Continuous Shot” style, for which “Birdman” later won Oscars. But like “The Box” and “Devil Inside”, the film’s payout has affected CinemaScore surveys.

“Killing Them Softly” (2012) Rotten Tomato Score: 74% Critics who saw this dark crime novel in Cannes loved Brad Pitt’s performance and the somber portrayal of capitalism in the film. But “Killing Them Softly” not only followed capitalism but also America. Pitt replied to an Obama speech on television with the statement, “America is not a country; it is only a business.” The Americans did not appreciate that.

“Mother!” (2017) Rotten tomatoes rating: 68%

Darren Aronofsky’s horror film with Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem split the criticism sharply – but not the audience. The shocking, violent climax of the film deeply shook viewers.

