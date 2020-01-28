advertisement

What is more important for theme parks – roller coasters or video games?

I suspect that most people would answer roller coasters. However, if you look at the visitor numbers, it becomes clear that thrills like roller coasters are not as strong as attractions based on familiar characters from film, television and even video games. This has led to a growing gap between the theme park chains – a gap that has become even clearer in the past few weeks.

Universal recently launched its advertising campaign for the new Super Nintendo World country, which will open this summer at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. The country with the video game theme will later open at Universal Studios Hollywood and then in 2023 with the debut of Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando.

In a conference call with Wall Street investors, executives said they expect Nintendo countries to drive traffic as the magic world of Universal’s Harry Potter countries has seen millions of new visitors to the parks every year for the past decade brought.

At the same time, the SeaWorld theme park chain organized media tours this year on some of the new roller coasters that will be built in all of the country’s SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks. The Universal and SeaWorld chains used to attract roughly the same number of visitors to their theme parks each year, but now they are on both sides of the division in the industry.

From 2006 – when Cedar Fair, owner of Knott’s Berry Farm, bought the old Paramount Parks chain as part of the recent major restructuring of the U.S. amusement park industry – Universal’s worldwide amusement parks reached, according to the last annual report on the number of visitors to the industry in the year 2018 together 94 percent increase in annual visitor numbers, followed by Disney’s 40 percent increase.

Six Flags achieved the second best result, but only saw a 12 percent increase in visitors. The chains Cedar Fair and SeaWorld / Busch Gardens lagged behind with an increase in visitors of 5 to 4 percent in the reporting period.

The difference? Universal and Disney are huge entertainment studios with access to hundreds of beloved characters and the billion dollars needed to create fascinating theme park environments based on them. The other chains are all independent companies that do not have these resources.

Because of this, Universal can afford to enter multiple countries around the world based on the Mario video game franchise, which makes more money than the Marvel or Star Wars films. The best thing SeaWorld can do to respond is to build more roller coasters.

The animal shows and exhibits from SeaWorld will not help either. Zoos and aquariums are usually less frequented than theme parks. Universal needed Harry Potter to increase his visitor numbers. But the only magic the rest of the industry can do is the thrill of riding a great new roller coaster.

So that’s what they’re building. As a roller coaster fan, I’m grateful for that. But when we talk about theme parks, it is now clear that we are really talking about two different industries. There’s Disney and Universal … and then there’s everyone else.

