A disorderly pump is shown on a wellhead at an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, October 29, 2016. The group in charge of cleaning thousands of Alberta’s abandoned power plants says provincial rules for providing contaminants clean their wells before selling them are “inappropriate”.

Jeff McIntosh / Canadian PRESS

A group tasked with cleaning thousands of abandoned power plants in Alberta says the province’s rules to ensure polluters recover their wells before selling them are inadequate.

The industry-funded Orphan Well Association criticized in a letter to the Alberta energy regulator, which is considering a proposed transfer of hundreds of toxic gas wells, pipelines and other facilities from an energy giant to a much smaller company.

“The association has seen a dramatic increase in the number of orphanage properties over the last several years and we believe part of the issue stems from an inadequate historical assessment of transfer risks,” the association’s head letter Lars DePauw said. .

“(The Association) believes that the current regulatory system for assessing the overall financial viability of asset transfers is inadequate and should be enhanced.”

Shell Canada has agreed to sell 284 sour gas wells, 66 facilities and 82 pipelines in the southern Alberta lowlands to Pieridae Energy, a Calgary-based company with a market value below the asset price and a share price below 1 dollars.

The Alberta Energy Regulator must decide on license transfers at a time when inventory of energy facilities abandoned by bankrupt companies is on the rise.

The number of wells transferred to the association is 3,400. Alberta has budgeted more than $ 70 million for cleaning by 2023 – a more than 50 percent increase at the time of belt-tightening.

“We believe that the applications represent an exceptional situation in Alberta’s current market,” the association said in a December 5 letter.

Pieridae has said it will retain Shell employees who are experts in treating sour gas. He also said the transaction meets the provincial rules that determine a buyer’s assets must be at least twice that of his obligations before license transfers can be approved.

Regan Boychuk of the Alberta Obligation Disclosure Project, a group of academics and landowners who have raised concerns about the transfer of the Pieridae, said these measurements are unreliable.

The assets are calculated based on the industry average oil barrel profit. That figure – now $ 37 – has not changed since 2010, when oil was sold for about $ 100 a barrel.

That average is supposed to be recalculated every three years, Boychuk said.

“The regulator has never followed its own policy,” he said. “It’s not a proper account of the cost of this kind of work.”

Concerns about the transfer are shared by at least two major energy companies.

“The Pieridae has operated at a loss since the start of operations,” a letter from Cenovus said to the energy regulator. “Material uncertainties exist about their ability to continue as a continuing concern.”

“Pieridae Energy Limited (has) limited financial resources to address current and future liabilities related to the operation of the assets,” Canadian Natural Resources said.

“If license transfers are allowed, there is a high probability that the Pieridae will not be able to respond to circumstances if any operational, health, safety or environmental problems arise.”

The two companies said the association could stall with a $ 500m bill if Pieridae is unable to clear.

Concerns about safety and clearance have been answered by 14 landowners.

“This looks like the old shell game,” wrote Michael O’Keefe of Cochrane.

Rocky Mountain House’s Sharon Rubeling indicates that the Pieridae was partially funded through a Toronto company following a previous transfer of property that eventually left hundreds of orphan wells.

She adds that Albertans are already invested in Pieridae through loans from AIMCo, which administers public pensions in Alberta. AIMCo also owns five million shares in Pieridae.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020

– Follow Bob Weber @ row1960 on Twitter

