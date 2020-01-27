advertisement

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a person last week in connection with an attack on a residence on Treemount Lane.

19-year-old Colbie Lee Whitaker from Gaston is charged with kidnapping and first-degree burglary, according to the warrant.

advertisement

Jay Koon, sheriff of Lexington County, said the investigators are working to identify and locate others involved.

“Based on the information Detectives has gathered on the case so far, Whitaker was part of a group that broke into a house on Tuesday night with a baseball bat and machete,” said Koon. “The group attacked three people in the house. Whitaker held one of them at gunpoint. “

“This was not an accidental crime,” said Koon. “Both sides are connected and know each other. This has helped Detectives develop leads and continue to track them. “

Whitaker is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while awaiting a hearing.

advertisement