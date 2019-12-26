advertisement

When it comes to comedians, no one else walks the line of danger and greatness like Dave Chappelle. His third Netflix special after going on a nearly decade-long break – dubbed Sticks and Stones – is no exception. For over an hour, Chappelle performs his act in a way that only Chappelle can do.

But what would be the best way to measure Chappelle’s success? His crowd was buttery and they started laughing at almost every handful given to Chappelle, and Chappelle himself is certainly aware of this. Rather, the best way to tell if Chappelle did a good job is to see how the culture he lambastes responds to.

For example, writers from Vice, The Daily Beast, National Review and a number of angry Twitter users will tell you that the special just needs to be completely overlooked. As Vice argues, “The comedian doubles down on misogyny and transphobia in both the special and hidden bonus scene that follows.”

advertisement

With a weak fall, Chappelle manages to withdraw from the trans community, nullify the #MeToo culture and movement – even going so far as to say raising the restrictive abortion laws is partly to blame on #MeToo.

Comedy as only Chappelle can do

We’re not saying this special is not offensive. What we are saying is that there is more to his words than if they would be joyfully transcribed and read to you by a humorous drone.

Cutting on the outside is important when it comes to someone like Dave Chappelle. If comedians are to be thought of as society’s jokes – smart jokes, observers making annoying and thought-provoking evaluations – then it’s interesting to see how quickly kangaroo comedy courts turn their backs on a “dwarf” as soon as he does. observations are not quite PC.

The purpose of jenazeh during medieval times was not simply to play a fool who laughed at it, but someone who was able to offer a different perspective on a controversial topic. What Dave Chappelle delivers on sticks and stones is what our culture desperately needs; overview.

Kevin, I am surprised by your reaction to the Chapelle Special. Did you think it was funny or not? The correct answer is that it was extremely funny, of course. Get it from a pro, pallet. https://t.co/RaZYHS1QBn

– Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) August 27, 2019

A great indication of this is to do a special analysis of it through the perspective of two predominant cultural ideologies, the PC left-wing extremist worms that are quick to call wrong opinions, and on the other hand , the MAGA tribe which are quick to call “millennials” for being gentle, yet have a concern if one kneels during the national anthem.

It is easy to say that there are people inside both of these camps who will disgust Chappelle’s last job.

On one side of the aisle, Chappelle’s particular is weak, as – as the Daily Mail said by mail – he “calls Michael Jackson’s rape accusers liars, defends Louis CK and Kevin Hart. Undoubtedly, Beast’s view is held by a number of other media outlets, which remind the rest of the world of how truly happy they are at their perception of the world.

Not only that, but Chappelle goes after “cancel the culture” as a whole, at one point getting the audience to think of an impression she’s making.

“Uh, duh … Hey durr, if you do anything wrong in your life, and I find out about it, I’ll try to take everything away from you, and I don’t care what I find out. It might be today , tomorrow, 15 or 20 years from now, if I find out, you’re done! “Chappelle says, then asking the crowd who his impression is.

“Who is he?”

Surprisingly, some people in the audience can immediately be heard shouting “Trump!”, A quasi-Pavlovian response, perhaps, to the scandal-filled jokes of the likes of Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers.

“… this is YOU! That’s what the audience sounds to me!” cried Chappelle, who continued to talk about the dangers of a culture where a 15-year-old mistake can come back to haunt you.

On the other hand, Chappelle withdraws from America’s white community, essentially saying that he knows what it must have felt to be white and not care about the crack epidemic that hit the black community in the 1970s and 1980s. . “Just say no! ‘Is that so hard for that ?!'” If that’s not enough, he puts forward a plan to disarm the white population of America, encouraging blacks to all become lawful gun owners.

Of course, all of this and the controversy that comes from it is Dave’s return water. Chappelle is a master of his craft and holds a special place in society. He is a member of the Mount Rushmore Comedy for many, despite his willingness to tread near hot water.

It is unlikely that anyone will sit down and watch this special as they agree with 100 percent of what Chappelle says. This is not a bad thing

Dave Chappelle focuses on America’s ridiculous bone weaknesses, causing the whole nation to fade a bit. It makes us an uncomfortable annoyance, and even a bit defensive. But it’s at the point that a comedy master like Chappelle might say, “maybe it’s you who needs to calm down a bit.”

advertisement