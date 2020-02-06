advertisement

Ja Morant scored 21 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored. and Tyus Jones added 19 each as the Memphis Grizzlies captured a busy Wednesday with a 121-107 road victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brandon Clarke had 18 points as the Grizzlies won the game shortly after the team reportedly agreed to trade Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat. Iguodala was appropriated by the Golden State Warriors in the offseason, but declined to report to Memphis.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points for the Mavericks, who were playing without leading scorer, striker and assistant Luke Doncic for the fourth consecutive game due to a sprained right foot.

advertisement

Memphis won for the sixth time in its past seven games and now has 12 wins in its past 15 contests. The Grizzlies have moved their way to eighth in the Western Conference with the approach of the All-Star Game.

The Mavericks’ two-game winning streak without Doncic ended after Dallas lost three of their past five games.

The Mavericks led by as many as seven points early before the Grizzlies moved ahead by 11 points in the second quarter and led 59-56 in the first half.

Memphis went 12-0 in the third quarter to take an 83-71 lead with Porzingis leaving the game briefly with 4:06 remaining in the period after receiving an involuntary elbow to the nose from the Grizzlies’ Josh Jackson.

The Mavericks lost nine consecutive off-field shots in the third quarter as Memphis extended the overall run to 24-3. The Grizzlies led by 25 points in the fourth quarter.

Dillon Brooks had 13 points and De’Anthony Melton added 10 for the Grizzlies while Jonas Valanciunas had 10 rebounds. Jones’ point total was a season high.

Jalen Brunson had 20 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 14 for the Mavericks. Porzingis added 12 rebounds for his 16th double of the season. Dallas was also playing without J.J. Barea (ankle) and Seth Curry (knee).

The Grizzlies played without Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, who were with the team before the game but were rumored to be involved in a trade, with an involvement in the Iguodala deal.

– Starting the media level

advertisement