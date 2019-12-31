advertisement

Columnist Jennifer O’Connell’s comment on Greta Thunberg is the most read article by the Irish Times in 2019 and the most read in the history of the website.

The column was published on September 7 when the climate change activist crossed the Atlantic on a yacht.

advertisement

Under the heading “Why is Greta Thunberg so exciting for certain men?” Ms. O’Connell criticized the “malicious and most persecuted type of bullying in playgrounds” that was directed against the Swedish teenager.

O’Connell’s article replaces Fintan O’Tool’s comment, “Trials for Fascism are in full swing” as the most read story in the history of the Irish Times website.

Thunberg’s status as Person of the Year in Time Magazine is also reflected in the most-read articles on the Irish Times website.

Thunberg-related stories also appear in No. 6 “Björn von ABBA strikes back at Greta Thunberg-Hassern” and in No. 15 “Decades before Greta we were warned about climate change”.

The second most read story in 2019 was Conor Gallagher’s long reading of the murder trial of Ana Kriégel. Ms. Kriégel died in Lucan, Co Dublin in May 2018. Two teenagers, Boy A and Boy B, were convicted of murder.

It is also the 12th most widely read program on Chartbeat internationally that monitors pageviews for a majority of the world’s leading media companies.

Boy B’s father’s response to the verdict was the eighth most-read story of the year.

The third most-read story was Miriam Lord’s defense of US Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Ireland in September. The headline told the story: “Miriam Lord: How Mike Pence shit on the new carpet in Ireland’s guest room.”

The fourth most-read story was the Brexit confusion in the BBC when it faced a story about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s arrival in Brussels with a World War II fighter plane for landing. It was a rare moment of recklessness in the lengthy Brexit debate.

The fifth most popular story, titled “Gardaí Seeks Help Finding a Missing Irish Times Journalist,” was about the search for Kate Holmquist, who passed away in August.

Irish Times

2019 quiz

Test your knowledge of the past 12 months – and win a prize

Join now

Fintan O’Tooles “Ireland Can Stop a No Deal Brexit” was the seventh most popular book.

The ninth and tenth editions dealt with young women who died prematurely.

Derek Scally’s ninth was about the suicide of student and blogger Sophie Hingst at Trinity College, Dublin, who died after an article in the mirror accusing her of having invented 22 Holocaust victims.

The tenth most read was about the discovery of the body of Nora Quoirin, the Irish teenage girl who died under mysterious circumstances on vacation in Malaysia.

Irish Times Top 20 Most Read

Why is Greta Thunberg so triggering for certain men?

Ana Kriegel’s murder trial: The whole story

Miriam Lord: How Mike Pence shit on the new carpet in Ireland’s guest room

This could be the funniest Brexit news this year

Gardaí is looking for help finding a missing Irish Times journalist

Björn from ABBA strikes back Greta Thunberg-Hasser

Fintan O’Toole: Ireland can stop an unrestricted Brexit. Here’s how

‘Pile of dirt bags’: Boy B’s father loudly condemns the verdict

The life and tragic death of Trinity graduate and writer Sophie Hingst

Nora Quoirin: Body found in search of a missing Irish teenager

“I’ve been crying every day since I returned to Ireland”

Woman dies in autumn at the Ilac shopping center in Dublin

Decades before Greta, we were warned about climate change

Before you leave a tip in an Irish restaurant, read it

Boris Johnson on Varadkar: “Why doesn’t he call Murphy like everyone else?”

“Gordon Ramsay’s son must be dropped in the Sh * T”

Man treats in hospital after injecting himself with semen

Dublin’s cheapest house with ¤ 85,000 is not for the faint of heart

Irish Times

2019 quiz

Test your knowledge of the past 12 months – and win a prize

Join now

advertisement