Greens leader Eamonn Ryan has predicted that his party will win up to 15 seats in the general election this weekend.

Mr. Ryan admitted that climate change was not a key issue in the general election, as more immediate issues such as housing, health and crime came to the fore.

However, he rejected the suggestion that his own party’s message on climate change was not coherent enough. He said the party was largely satisfied with their campaign.

“We need to show concrete ways we can help people solve the challenge of climate change by creating wealth. [This could prevail.] Promote walking, cycling and public transport by creating warmer and more comfortable homes and offering young Irish farmers a future so that rural Ireland can thrive.

“I don’t think we could have done better,” he said.

He said the elections would be a big change for the Greens. “We are no longer a small party. We are one of the few parties in each constituency, ”he said.

When asked about Mayoir candidate Saoirse McHugh’s comments saying that she wanted to request the jury’s special criminal court be set aside, he agreed to a review, which was required in certain exceptional circumstances.

“There is a real problem with intimidating people,” he said.

“We recognize that there should be a last resort in certain circumstances, but it should only work as a last resort,” he said.

He said he was in favor of a review.

He pointed to the recent gang violence in Drogheda and Dublin and the reality in which criminals intimidated people.

He said if the DPP raised concerns about the appointment of a jury, he would support the continuation of the current arrangements.

