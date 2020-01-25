advertisement

The state must increase the cost of house insulation to at least 2.5 billion euros a year in order to achieve the emission reduction goals, according to the Greens.

The Greens released their manifesto in Dublin on Saturday, claiming that it was the only party capable of “senior hurling” against climate change.

His manifesto calls for an annual reduction in emissions of 7 percent in order to achieve the EU CO2 reduction target of at least 50 percent by 2030.

The current government goal is a 2 percent annual reduction.

The Greens also want net zero emissions in Ireland by 2040, about ten years before most other parties.

Its manifesto does not provide concrete figures on housing targets, tax measures, and health care expenditure (although it was agreed that Sláintecare would require additional spending of € 5 billion over five years).

It declined because it said it did not want to participate in a meaningless “auction” of promises.

Party leader Eamon Ryan said that if Ireland wants to meet its emission reduction targets, it will have to spend a total of 50 billion euros in 20 years to retrofit 750,000 homes to improve energy efficiency.

The Greens said that the state does not currently have the means to retrofit houses on a large scale.

As a first step, the party proposes to allocate EUR 210 million per year for retrofitting and a budget of EUR 40 million for training 20,000 workers who can specialize in this area.

Vice-Chair of the Greens, Catherine Martin, at the publication of the party manifesto. Photo: PA

manifest

Mr. Ryan said the party would increase funding once enough people were trained.

"We have to allocate 10% of our transportation budget for cycling, 10% for walking and the rest 2: 1 for public transport, so that we can work to make public transport free," said transport spokesman @Costellop.

– Green Party Ireland (@greenparty_ie), January 25, 2020

The manifesto was launched by Mr. Ryan, Vice-Chair Catherine Martin, Senator Pippa Hackett and Cllr Neasa Hourigan at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin.

The party has demanded that public transport investment be doubled, and it wants 20 percent of all transportation to be reserved for cycling and walking. It is also suggested that all students in the state are entitled to free public transportation at a cost of EUR 60 million per year.

The company has set itself the ambitious goal of generating 5 GW by 2030 and 30 GW by 2040 from offshore wind energy generated on floating turbines in the Atlantic and in the Celtic Sea.

The Greens have also set themselves the goal of installing 700,000 solar panels in Irish homes and 50,000 in business premises. It has called for an immediate nationwide ban on smoking.

Regarding education, Ms. Martin said the party wanted the student-teacher ration to be reduced from 25 to 1 to 20 to 1 in the course of the life of the next government.

It makes no sense to cut taxes and keep people in traffic for two and a half hours

The manifesto also calls for public houses to be built, but unlike other manifestos, the party has not specified how many it should be, and declares that it will refuse to participate in other parties’ “number auctions”.

The Green Manifesto also suggests stopping oil and gas exploration, banning peat extraction, and rewetting 20 percent of agricultural land.

The manifesto does not contain much details about the cost, as Ms. Hourigan states that the cost is the cost in the preliminary budget submission.

transport policy

When asked whether traffic policy would mean stopping some of the 60 planned road projects, Ryan replied that his party couldn’t stop everything. However, he pointed out that not a single cycling or hiking project is currently being carried out.

The Greens are not proposing tax cuts. Mr. Ryan said the party’s priorities were climate change, housing, health and transportation.

Eamon Ryan, chairman of the Greens, speaks to reporters. Photo: PA

“There’s no point in cutting taxes and then keeping people in traffic for two and a half hours,” he said.

The manifesto returned to a preferred green theme of basic income that has been featured in its manifestos for over 30 years.

“The idea is that no one is left behind, that everyone should have a basic income … We believe it will take a new green deal to achieve this,” said Ms. Hourigan.

Mr. Ryan said the main difference between his party and the others is responding to climate change.

He said the major parties had shown a lack of ambition. Mr Ryan said there was nothing in the other party’s manifestos to show how Ireland could achieve its emissions targets.

The party’s policy, which affects rural Ireland, was seen as a weak lower abdomen, limiting its support to urban areas.

Mr. Ryan and Ms. Hackett both rejected the argument that the Greens were against rural Ireland.

“The error of” this will not be good for rural Ireland “will have to stop,” he said.

Ms. Hackett said: “We have the money from the CAP budget. The agricultural model (must) be postponed. It will always be about producing food, but we can produce better food, hand in hand with farmers who promote biodiversity, support habitats and re-wet land. “

Mr. Ryan also paraphrased a note from a Fianna Fáil minister to the Greens when they first came into government 13 years ago, in the sense that they are now playing senior hurling.

“We are the only party that can play senior hurling on climate change,” said Ryan.

