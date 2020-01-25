advertisement

As for the 2020 general election, it was a busy week. If you are looking for a summary, check out the current status of JOE at this YouTube link. There is still a lot to talk about.

As the various parties publish their respective manifestos, everyone involved looks to the future. Should the Green Party come to power, this future might look a little different for Irish first-level students.

Officially unveiled on Saturday, the Greens manifesto signals the party’s intent to “explore” the prospect of scrapping homework for those who have subscribed to the primary school curriculum.

“Schools, colleges and universities should create a creative and supportive environment in which students learn to engage in a meaningful way in civic, community, environmental, technological and economic issues,” the opening of the manifesto “Excellence in Education “.

Proposals include reducing student-teacher ratios at the first and second levels, eliminating teacher shortages, reviewing curricula for primary and secondary schools “to meet the needs of the 21st century” and “phasing out.” of homework in primary schools “.

In November 2019, Loreto Elementary School in Rathfarnam, Dublin, negotiated a homework directive to alleviate student stress.

In its summary of the general manifesto and vision for the future, the Green Party stated that Irish citizens “need to rethink how we live, how we travel, how we work and how we consume.

“This manifesto describes practical solutions that eliminate the damage to our natural world and make Ireland a better, fairer place to live, with clean energy, cheap and accessible public transport and thriving rural communities,” the statement said.

You can read the Greens’ manifesto in full here.

