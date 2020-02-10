advertisement

Shoppers are asked to anticipate the unexpected after a new study shows that an alarming number of shoppers aren’t doing their homework.

Regardless of whether it’s a natural disaster or the most likely occurrence of construction defects, a new GlobalX survey found that almost half of Australian home buyers do not do a full due diligence when buying a property.

Due diligence when buying property is simply the process of properly evaluating property before buying it – an uncomplicated but serious step that Aussies skip.

Peter Maloney, CEO of GlobalX, said most buyers are aware of the construction and pest control reports, but he suggested that their due diligence should go much further.

“A surprising number of people don’t seem to know that information on topics such as fire zones, holes, and crimes are readily available, and sponsors report that people rarely do these checks,” he said.

“It is normal to collect as much information as possible. Has the stream flooded the road down there? Have there been any sinkholes in the area, especially after heavy rains? Is the council’s planning road widespread? Is there a proposed one registered with the local council? Planning permission for a multi-story commercial office or doubling the size of a neighbor’s house? How high are the crime rates in the region? “

“Careful due diligence should include research into things that are likely to affect viability and resale value, including area development applications, government infrastructure plans such as roads and public transportation, and flight paths,” he added.

The survey of Australian transportation and legal professionals found that 90 percent of home buyers, despite checks available, did not investigate the history or likelihood of sinkholes.

Disturbingly, almost 80 percent of homebuyers don’t check neighborhood crime rates, 47 percent don’t find out if the property they’re interested in is in a fire zone, and almost 37 percent don’t consult flood maps to see if their potential Was or could be affected at home.

Surprisingly, 26 percent of home buyers said they discovered problems with their home after buying it.

But after the widespread bush fires this summer, 62 percent of carriers and lawyers believe buyers will do their checks more carefully before buying.

A dubious deal

Rachael and Michael Snape narrowly missed buying a real estate lemon in Brisbanes Graceville in 2017. So you know how important it is to carry out independent controls.

Knowing that Graceville was at risk of flooding and was badly affected by the 2011 Brisbane floods, the couple inquired about any previous water damage.

“We were informed that the property was completely flooded in 2011, but the extent of the permanent construction damage was not taken into account in the construction and pest inspection provided by the seller,” said Ms. Snape.

“Building and pest reports cost over $ 500, so it was tempting to accept the seller’s report to save that money, but we decided to have an independent report done,” she said.

“As a result, we decided not to continue the purchase and performed the same independent controls on the purchase of our current property,” she added.

Top 10 “To Do” list for due diligence

GlobalX and the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) have partnered to create a top 10 hit list of topics buyers should discuss with their carrier or legal representative.

1. Building inspections

2. Pest control

3. Council development plans

4. Planning approval

5. Road and infrastructure plans

6. Reviews

7. Flood maps

8. Fire zones

9. Public transportation

10. Nearby schools

