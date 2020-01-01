advertisement

17th March 2018, Twickenham: England 15 Ireland 24

To put the 2018 Grand Slam in context, Ireland had only completed two of them so far – in 1948 and 2009. Nor could the St. Patrick’s Day finale in Twickenham have been better prepared.

Since that 41-phase drive that led to Johnny Sexton’s successful drop goal in Paris, fate felt like winning this Irish team, and subsequent victories over Italy, Wales and then Scotland had the Six Nations title a secured the week before.

While Joe Schmidt made a change and brought Iain Henderson back on the grid, Eddie Jones made seven and two changes of position, and England had started looking tired after successive defeats against Scotland and France.

For the sun-drenched captain’s races the previous day – it had been t-shirt weather – it was really Baltic on snowy Saturday. The number of Irish supporters was three or four times the official allocation of 5,000.

Apart from this final in Paris, Ireland was an efficient leader, and so it was when all three first-half attempts went to the TMO. Garry Ringrose lunged for the first time in five minutes when Sexton’s money suspect fell on Anthony Watson with snow and Rob Kearney.

Tadhg Furlong’s pirouette and his skilful transfer ensured that Bundee Aki scored his first goal for the supporting CJ Stander. Conor Murray’s blindside draw-and-give postponed Jacob Stockdale for his seventh attempt at the tournament for a striking chip-and-touchdown.

“It’s hard not to be the highlight, because right here, right now, it’s a bit of history for us,” said Schmidt afterwards. “We started this in the last round of the Six Nations a calendar year ago. It’s a really nice story of a year in which we were able to win every game we played, which is incredibly special. ”

