The awareness that Ken Jennings won Jeopardy: The Greatest Of All Time did not prevent Tuesday’s ratings from falling.

However, the decline had no impact on the show’s reputation as the dominant performer.

According to Showbuzz’s fast national data, the episode was rated 1.9 out of 18 to 49 adults on Tuesday. The average viewership was 13.51 million. The numbers lag behind the 2.2-point rating and the 15.55 million viewer mark that hit last Thursday’s episode.

Nevertheless, they were convincingly the best of the night. “This Is Us”, the second largest show in adults between 18 and 49 years, recorded a 1.4. “NCIS”, the second largest show in the audience, attracted 10.00 million viewers.

The competition from “This Is Us” could of course have contributed slightly to the decline of “Jeopardy” on the same day. None of the episodes of the past week has faced a show that has had a high popularity among young adults.

Jennings took the opportunity to win the Tuesday competition and end the tournament after four nights. In all four episodes, “The Greatest Of All Time” became the season’s most popular non-sports or awards program. It was an undeniable success for ABC.

