advertisement

The first three nights of Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time events were very entertaining. At least one more is coming on Tuesday. (The first to three victories format allows up to seven nights in total, although a maximum of five nights is most likely at this point. Sorry, Brad.)

pic.twitter.com/8CgNuGQaEr

– James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 10, 2020

advertisement

As a television event, ABC has an average of 15 million viewers in front of late viewers, which means that it is one of the most successful shows of the season. Danger! It moves between sports and entertainment programs, but no matter what sector, GOAT performs incredibly well. Rick Porter has broken down the numbers for The Hollywood Reporter:

The Greatest of All Time expanded its audience every night it aired so far: 14.42 million for its debut on January 7, 14.87 million for the next night, and 15.55 million for the third round. The competition with the Jeopardy Hall of Famers Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter will be broadcast at least once again on Tuesday. The tournament ends when a player scores three wins a night.

These three episodes occupy the audience second, third and fourth place among all entertainment programs to date. Only NBC’s Golden Globes show with 18.32 million viewers is currently ahead.

The sports comparisons are even more striking, although, as Porter also notes, it is more difficult to hold the ratings / viewers for a longer program:

Each episode of The Greatest of All Time also has the first four games of the 2019 NBA final, the first five games of the 2019 World Series, all but one of the ESPN television shows 17 Monday Night Football and seven of the 11 Thursday Night Football showcases broadcast by Fox.

On the entertainment show, the daily average of the Jeopardy stunt of 14.95 million viewers is currently 32 percent – and more than 3.6 million viewers – before the next most watched show, the NCIS by CBS, is 11.33 million. It is also the top non-sports show for adults between 18 and 49 years with a rating of 2.3, 15 percent ahead of The Masked Singer’s 2.0.

It’s been four years since every non-sports program has on average as many viewers on the same day as The Greatest of All Time. NCIS (16.6 million) and The Big Bang Theory (15.2 million) did so in the 2015-16 season.

Why is it going so well? A few factors, including the general popularity of Jeopardy! From THR:

The big numbers for the primetime tournament shouldn’t come as a big surprise either, since the regular, syndicated version of the show is so popular. In the last two months of 2019, Jeopardy had an average of 9.8 million viewers per week and peaked at 11.38 million in mid-November with the final rounds of the annual Champions tournament (which Holzhauer won).

The danger! The format was adapted to a machine at that point, and the pace of play in these matches was incredible. The timing works well, without much competition in prime time in mid-January. There is also the fact that Jennings is grappling with Holzhauer again, picking up on the series’ two well-known names (well, definitely a budget for Jennings, and Holzhauer’s record run was only last spring. After all, a lot of people could expect Alex Trebek to do it maybe no other focus: Trebek, 79, is battling pancreatic cancer. If anything, the show feels as crisp as ever, and this run is a great focus for his skills as one of the best television, game show, or otherwise.

The fourth game on Tuesday evening is a kind of elimination game. So it’s possible that we’ll see even higher numbers this week.

(The Hollywood Reporter)

advertisement