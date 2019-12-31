advertisement

Croke Park, September 7, 2014: Kilkenny 3-22 Tipperary 1-28

A few weeks after Kilkenny and Tipperary produced this epic to end all epics, I received an email from some Danish journalists who were out in town this weekend with a junket. Fáilte Ireland had given them the job, including a day in the spin final, and now that they had to write about it, they wanted to know more about the GAA. Was it really the case that the players weren’t paid? Did you really agree? What problems are there in the ATM?

After you give them the answers – yes; Yes and no; how long did you have – I just thought it was right to let them know that they weren’t exactly participating in one of the big races that day. “Not every spin game is so good,” I told them. “And not all players can play that well. The whole country was astonished a few days later. “

Even if it feels like I’ve overrated that now (Really time? The whole country?), Choosing a moment of the decade makes it a terribly easy task. How many games in a sport have caused you to claim a state of wonder? Would you get one a year? Five in a decade?

advertisement

In a sense, the triggered All-Ireland final of 2014 has been somewhat shortened over time by the simple fact that Kilkenny did everything to ensure that the replay would not be the same type of game. But taken alone, it stands above all other monumental games in a decade in which there were many.

Richie Hogan and Seamus Callanan were on another planet. Bonner Maher was the keystone of Tipp’s attack, scored a goal and took a penalty. Richie Power threw in a 2-1 wizard’s win. On a day when the teams split 4:50, there were still huge defensive performances by Cathal Barrett and Paul Murphy.

That was actually it. In the 44th minute, a long goal from Brendan Maher narrowly missed the goal of Canal End. The next time either team scored a long shot, John O’Dwyers had to go to Hawkeye without injury to win everything. No one hurled for half an hour when the stakes were highest and the tension deepest and the penalty for the absence was absolute.

A couple of days? You would already be in a state of amazement.

advertisement