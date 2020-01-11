advertisement

The greatest dancer 2020 has its second act in live shows after tonight’s auditions.

Series 2 of The Greatest Dancer continued this evening (Saturday, January 11) on BBC One.

As always, the show invites dancers of all ages and dance styles to compete to win £ 50,000 and a chance to perform on Come strictly dance.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo are back as hosts in 2020 with dance captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and newcomer Todrick Hall sees dancers performing their lives.

In The Greatest Dancer auditions, acts occur in the studio The Greatest Dancer in order to impress the public, to get all the important 75% of the public to vote and to open the wall of the mirror.

In a whole new twist for this series, a dance captain will have the power to choose his greatest dancer of the day at the end of each episode, by offering them a guaranteed place on their team and a fast route directly to the live shows. .

In the second episode of Saturday, it was Todrick who could choose, choosing the contemporary interpreter Ainsley Ricketts.

Making his decision, Todrick said: “Wow, this is so difficult. Each of the acts did a fantastic and wonderful job. I have to choose one act today and there are so many acts that moved me. .

“Honestly, I don’t know … it’s a very difficult decision. I’m looking for a number that will grow, challenge myself and the greatest dancer for me will have to be Ainsley.”

Ainsley reacted: “I can’t believe Todrick believed in me.”

You can watch Ainsley’s audition in the video below …

Last week, Cheryl chose the contemporary duo Lily & Joseph for her team in the shows.

Lily, 10, and Joseph, 8, are best friends who performed a contemporary routine at Rise Up by Andra Day to conquer the public.

The Greatest Dancer continues Saturday night on BBC One.

