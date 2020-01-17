advertisement

Here’s your first look at the third week of auditions on The greatest dancer this Saturday.

The second series of BBC One dance talent contests is back tomorrow evening (Saturday January 18) on BBC One from 6.30pm for more tests.

Auditions for The Greatest Dancer continue as dancers of all ages and dance styles compete to win £ 50,000 for a chance to play on Come strictly dance.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo are the hosts, while dance captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick prepare to see more dancers perform their lives.

In this program, the public has the power, if 75% of them vote YES, the mirror will open and the act will pass to the next stage of the competition, the reminders.

Expect spectacular auditions, exceptional talent and breathtaking surprises. Mirror Mirror activated the wall, who is the greatest dancer of all?

Artists hoping to conquer audiences this week include The Queens, Ryan Gibson, Laurence Cooke, Jordan Crouch, Hannah, the duo Tom & Jo, Dancepoint and Brothers of Dance.

You can see a first glimpse of the latest candidates in our gallery above.

As always for series 2, once all the acts of the week have auditioned, a dance captain will have the chance to choose his first act for the shows.

They will be able to select one of the winners of the week to continue their team.

So far, Cheryl and Todrick have both made their selections, leaving Oti and Matthew to make their choices.

The other acts which pass the auditions will go through the reminders where each coach will each choose two other acts for his teams.

The Greatest Dancer continues at 6:30 p.m. on BBC One this Saturday evening.

You can see the current full list of The Greatest Dancer candidates here.

