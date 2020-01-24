advertisement

Here’s your first glimpse of the fourth week of auditions on The greatest dancer 2020 this Saturday evening.

Greatest Dancer’s Series 2 auditions end this weekend, as final auditions clash to win £ 50,000 and have the chance to play on Come strictly dance.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo are the dance captains Cheryl, while Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick are preparing to see more dancers perform their lives.

In this show, the public has the power: if 75% of them vote YES, the mirror will open and the act will pass to the next stage of the competition, the reminders.

As always, expect more dramatic auditions, exceptional talent and breathtaking surprises. Mirror, Mirror on the wall, who is the greatest dancer of all?

Contestants Fight For Success In Final Round Of Trials Include Historic Dance Group No such dancers, pair of ballroom Alex and Jacqueline and jazz group Elite Dance Juniors.

More acts hoping to open the mirror in the last week of hearings are Legacy Funk, commercial group Jelli, street dancer Jessica Larsh and hip hop dance team Black angels.

Also on Saturday’s show, it’s time for reminders, as the dance captains have the difficult task of choosing only nine of the dancers they would like to coach in the next stage of the competition – the live challenge.

The Greatest Dancer continues Saturday evening (January 25) at 6.30 p.m.

You can see the current full list of The Greatest Dancer candidates here.

The live challenge shows will begin next weekend.

