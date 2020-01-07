advertisement

HONESDALE, Pa. – An art exhibition in Wayne County that is visible to everyone to see changes every year. This year’s competition started on Monday.

Artists can give their work a chance to show it on the Great Wall of Honesdale.

This is not a typical art exhibition. It is a huge format with 12 artworks displayed on panels of 11 by 17 feet. And it can be seen by everyone who drives by to see it.

advertisement

The Great Wall of Honesdale is just one art exhibition of the Wayne County Arts Alliance. The receivers believe that this is just one example of what is happening here in Honesdale.

“I predict that more murals will happen here, so we will become a city that is a visual city to go through. Of course it’s on Route 6, so there’s a lot of tourism that goes by,” said curator Paul Plumadore.

An estimated more than 100,000 cars pass through the mural on Main Street every week. The competition is now open for 2020 entries and organizers are looking for art from all media.

“It’s a way to beautify the city. It’s a way to share artistic images. The fact that it changes every year gives many artists the chance to show their artworks,” said Janet Gaglione of the Wayne County Arts Alliance .

There were hundreds of entries last year. Twelve new works of art are selected and exhibited here for a year.

“It will be exciting to see them all coming in. Then it will be a challenge to select only 12 of all entries.”

This year’s theme is ‘character portraits’. The deadline for participating in the competition is 7 February.

“I am not only looking for individual, really great works of art, but also for how they all work together, so that the total wall when viewed is telling a kind of story.”

A story for everyone to see for a whole year, before the display changes again next year.

41,576755

-75.258787

.

advertisement