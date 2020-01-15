advertisement

The 6-foot-8 receiver still holds numerous team records

Harold Carmichael, who played for the Eagles from 1971 to 1983, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 receiver set several team records, including most receptions (589), yards (8,978), and touchdowns (79). Carmichael also set a team record for most consecutive games played at 162.

Carmichael was part of a group of 15 seasoned players, coaches and special contributors who were inducted into the Hall of Fame to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the NFL. The remaining five modern-day members will be named on February 1, the night before the Super Bowl.

Introductory ceremonies will take place from August 6-9 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Carmichael was informed by Hall President David Baker on Wednesday morning. Carmichael replied, “I feel like I’m dreaming.”

“Our entire organization is so proud that Harold has earned this well-deserved honor,” said Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie in a statement. “Harold revolutionized the broad receiver position and became one of the most productive players of his time and in our franchise history.”

Carmichael’s best season was in 1973 when he led the NFL in both receptions (67) and receptions (1,116). It was the first of three seasons in which Carmichael received over 1,000 yards.

Congratulations to Harold Carmichael, who was selected for @ProFootballHOF! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KPRCvo2HDR

– Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles), January 15, 2020

Carmichael was selected four times for the Pro Bowl and inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1987. He was also an All-Pro three times and was appointed to the 1970 NFL All-Decade team.

Carmichael was the only NFL player with 500 or more yards per season from 1973 to 1983. He set an NFL record for most consecutive games with a reception of 127 from 1972 to 1980, a brand that has been broken since then.

Not bad for someone who joined the Eagles as the seventh draft of Southern University in 1971.

From 1998 to 2017, Carmichael was director of player and community relationships.

“Harold has served so many as a role model, mentor and friend during his four decades in Philadelphia as a player, manager and ambassador,” said Lurie. “He is a unique person who loves.” This organization that loves this city and its fans and treats everyone with dignity and respect. We are happy to celebrate this honor with Harold and his family. “

