AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’s from McCormick added 13 and 16. Auburn defeated South Carolina 80-67 on Wednesday evening to stop a two-game skid.

The Tigers started sluggishly, but ran down the route, largely due to hot shots from the bank.

Auburn (16-2, 4-2 SEC) had to rely on his role players after the starters went out of the field a combined 1 in 10 from the field.

Auburn shot 46%, 14 of 27 in the second half, and 38-16 points ahead of South Carolina. The Tigers also shot 86% from the free throw line, finishing 18 out of 21. Three Tigers finished in double digits with Samir Doughty adding 11.

South Carolina (10-8, 2-3) played without striker Keyshawn Bryant, who suffered a head injury but was only overtaken by four.

The Gamecocks took the lead early when the Tigers came cold off the field, but saw the lead quickly disappeared shortly before half-time after a 3-pointer shot from Cambridge and Jamal Johnson.

After a 7-0 run that reduced the Auburn lead from the break to single digits, the Tigers used a 19: 4 run to extend their lead to 77:57 and the Gamecocks before the 7:00 mark like that well how to put away. Auburn finished the game 10 out of 27 out of 3 and scored 16 points from 12 South Carolina sales.

Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: After winning two consecutive games in the conference game, including a win over Kentucky, the Gamecocks fell back below .500 in the SEC.

Auburn: The Tigers were defeated in two consecutive games in Alabama and Florida by a total of 40 points and shot 11 out of 51 points from a distance. Auburn, who lost 12 places in the last AP poll, scored 10 3-points to defeat South Carolina and stop a losing streak of two games.

NEXT

South Carolina: hosts Vanderbilt Saturday night.

Auburn: Iowa State hosted the Big 12 / SEC Challenge.

