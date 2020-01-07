advertisement

Graphic artist The Imaginative Hobbyist introduces actor Mark Wahlberg as Ben Grimm aka The Thing from Fantastic Four.

Since Disney Fox officially acquired and regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, rumors and speculation about how and when Marvel Studios will introduce Marvel’s first family have come to their knees.

However, we received some in-depth information from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige back in January 2019.

He indicated that they could work on the development of the Fantastic Four and X-Men in the first six months of 2020.

Feige explained:

“We were told it looked very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year. The idea that the characters are returning is great. It’s nice when a company that created all of these characters Has access to all of these characters. It’s unusual not to do that, but when we think about it and plan things, we haven’t started yet.

According to this statement, there was not much talk about the Fantastic Four. Feige would not be told that they would not start developing the project until the first six months of 2020.

At San Diego Comic-Con, however, Feige confirmed that the Fantastic Four would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): “I am very excited about these characters and about bringing Marvel’s first family to the level and platform they want to earn. “

He noticed that they were nowhere near the casting or the elaboration of the story.

Kevin Feige on the return of # Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four #SDCC https://t.co/KN7sAI9ED1 pic.twitter.com/IaQ6zsipdK

– Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2019

However, there was a rumor about how the Fantastic Four could be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rumor has it that the Fantastic Four already exist in the MCU and even work with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. However, they are caught in the negative zone. You will somehow find a way to get out and arrive in the present without being aged.

And an even more recent rumor says that the Fantastic Four could be introduced in a similar way to how Thanos was teased at the end of The Avengers.

This latest rumor says that The Illuminati will eventually be introduced by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is noteworthy that rumor has it that Reed Richards alias Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four will be a member of this group as he was in the comics.

The Fantastic Four are definitely on their way!

What do you think of Mark Wahlberg as Ben Grimm aka The Thing? Who do you want to play The Thing?

