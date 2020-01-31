advertisement

Graphic artist SPDRMNKYXXIII imagined Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe as Marvel’s moon knight after hearing some rumors about Radcliffe.

SPDRMNKYXXIII labeled his portrayal of Radcliffe as Moon Knight with the words: “Rumor has it that Daniel Radcliffe is supposed to be playing Moon Knight. What do you think of this casting? I really like it. “

He then explains his artistic process behind the mock-up: “For those who ask about it. I used the Heroes of Athens as the base for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Body protection is self-made. “

The rumors about Radcliffe are from We Got This Covered.

They reported in September: “The studio is already looking for several actors to play the leading role. One name we hear in connection with the project is Daniel Radcliffe.”

Radcliffe is not the only actor who is said to be fighting for Moon Knight. In a 4-channel leak, Marvel Studios also reportedly watched Shia LeBouf, Rami Malek, Garret Hedlund, Justin Theroux and Michael Ealy. However, this leaker indicated that there was an internal push to find an unknown actor and surround her with A-listeners.

The latest rumor about the cast of Moon Knight suggests that Pedro Pascal is at the top of the shortlist. Mikey Sutton said: “According to several insider sources I’ve spoken to, the Mandalorian himself – Pedro Pascal – is on the list of actors who are supposed to play Moon Knight for the MCU.”

However, he added that his sources “emphasize that no talks or negotiations have yet begun, but Pascal clicks the right buttons for the role.”

What do you think of SPDRMNKYXXIII’s Daniel Radcliffe model as a moon knight? Can you see Radcliffe in the role? Who do you want to play Moon Knight?

