The graphic designer Boss Logic conjured up something digital and introduced the former Batman actor Christian as the Mephisto of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Boss Logic introduced Bale as Mephisto shortly after a report indicated that the actor was in conversation to be directed by Thor: Love and Thunder in the Taika Waititi.

Report: Christian Bale in conversations with Thor: Love and Thunder

This report didn’t specify what character Bale could play, but it appears that Boss Logic is fishing for Mephisto.

Boss Logic Christian Bale introduced himself as Mephisto:

While it’s unclear what role Bale plays in the discussions, Murphy’s Multiverse Charles Murphy has explained in detail that he’s heard that Bale is playing for a signature character.

Murphy’s source said to him, “I hear it’s a” Mo-Cap “role, but I’m still checking it.”

When Murphy asked him if it could be Dario Agger or not, the source replied, “Yes, but they also mentioned Beta Ray Bill.”

Given this information from his source, Murphy speculates that he could play Dario Agger aka Minotaur, Beta Ray Bill, or even Gorr the God Butcher.

Dario Agger

Dario Agger is the CEO of Roxxon Energy Corporation. It is the most powerful company in the world in the Marvel universe and aims to make as much money as possible without taking negative consequences into account.

Agger is not only the CEO of Roxxon Energy, but at the age of 9 he also had the talent to transform himself into a Minotaur. This gift came after his entire family including his parents, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles and cousins ​​were brutally murdered by pirates. Agger was the only one who survived and prayed all night in a cave for “death and power and revenge”.

Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill was introduced in Thor: Ragnarok. His face appears on the Grand Master’s tower in Sakaar and shows him as one of the Grand Master’s former masters. The character was supposed to make his live action debut in the film, but the scene was cut.

In the comics, Beta Ray Bill is the champion of the few survivors of the Korbinite race. As a champion, he was upgraded to cybernetics and tasked with defending his people from the onslaught of Surtur’s fire demons.

He finally enters the Milky Way and meets Thor. The two end up fighting, with Beta Ray defeating Bill Thor and then picking up Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. Beta Ray Bill would best meet Thor a second time, but refused to take the Asgardist’s life. Odin would reward him with his own weapon, Stormbreaker.

Gorr the butcher of God

Gorr the God Butcher was an alien who was saddened after losing his pregnant partner and all of his children. After these tragedies, Gorr condemned the gods and had him banished from his tribe.

In exile, Gorr would encounter a battle between two gods, one dressed in dark black armor and the other in golden yellow. When the god in golden armor calls for help, Gorr angrily asks him: “Where were you when we needed our gods ?!”

In his anger he connects with the symbiote All-Black and leads the All-Black Necrosword. After connecting to the symbiote, he killed the golden tank god and then set off for a crusade to kill all the gods.

What do you think of Christian Bale’s Boss Logics mock-up as Mephisto? Who do you think Christian Bale could play in Thor: Love and Thunder?

