When you invite the biggest stars in the music industry to eat and drink during the annual Grammy Awards, planning begins early – up to six months before the actual ceremony.

For Manny Slomovits, Executive Chef of Staples Center and Levy Restaurants, and Phillip Arriaga, Cocktail Mixologist and Senior Manager of Luxury Suites, the menus undergo numerous changes over the course of several tastings, “until we find the sweet spot,” said Slomovits ,

According to the chef, the 800 members of the food and beverage team will open more than 2,000 bottles of champagne, roll over 5,500 mini egg rolls by hand, prepare a ton of vegan and vegetarian products, and serve over 200 pounds of chocolate with over 20,000 gummy bears and 12,500 ounces of premium Tomahawk Steak on Sunday during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

This year’s menu includes a number of options, including gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

There is homemade sushi with salmon, tuna, yellowtail and vegan spring rolls. a tomahawk steak with roasted cauliflower and mashed potatoes crusted with Himalayan sea salt with homemade steak sauce; Wagyu sous vide beef brisket with black garlic purple potatoes, pickled onions and a teriyaki demi ice cream; Truffle lobster mac & cheese, which was a fan favorite last year; Bulgogi Cheesesteak Egg Rolls; the Dr. FeelGood Superfood Greens with kale, cabbage, carrot, coriander and spring onions with carrot and ginger dressing; and a farm-to-table mezz board with marinated and grilled vegetables, smoked seafood ceviche, handmade flatbread, local jerky, lemon hummus, and various other spreads.

You can get snacks in homemade pretzels with Cheddar filling. Hoagie snacks with shaved beef, allspice and cheese spread and tomato jam; Organic tortilla chips, served with chorizo ​​truffle crema, fresh salsa and guacamole; or the Grammy Snack Party Mix, a combination of Popcornopolis popcorn, chocolate chips, gummy bears, sour patch kids and bugles chips.

“I’m a cook who likes going to the movies, so I have my popcorn and raisins, some caramel corn, M & Ms, everything in there and I just like this salty-sweet explosion,” he said. “It takes me back to when I was a kid and people really love it.”

In addition to ensuring that there is something for everyone, Slomovits emphasized that the focus is also on sustainability. This year, they will be using disposable bamboo dishes and cutlery to reduce plastic waste, and they have partnered with Melissa’s Produce, a local company, for fresh and organic fruits and vegetables.

“For us it is not a fad, it is not a movement, it is the way it is and we like to keep up with it and play with it and have fun with it,” he said. “People who are vegan are thinking about a hamburger, and we really left it behind. It’s something that Levy excels at. That we as a company are way ahead before the trend starts.”

Dessert is a dessert sampler from Artelice LA with mini eclairs, chocolate biscuits, fresh fruit and delicate cream puffs in chocolate, vanilla and salt caramel flavors.

The Artelice Patisserie mini eclairs, to be seen on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, will be served at the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG) Artelice Patisseries chocolate chip cookies and various fresh fruits will be served on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

In addition to the 2,000 bottles of champagne, they also open around 100 bottles of wine and offer three unique cocktails, which are served on the drinks trolleys in the suites.

There is the Platinum 20, the official cocktail for the 20th anniversary of the venue, which is made from Absolut Juice Strawberry, simple basil syrup and cranberry juice. It is topped with Campo Viejo Carva Brut Rose and served with a strawberry lime salt rim.

The Magic Note is made from ELYX Premium Vodka, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and a transforming butterfly tea blend that turns the drink from blue to purple. The Avión 44 jelly is an innovative cocktail that combines a glass of Avión 44 Reserva Tequila with lime jelly and smoked salt. It’s basically a very chic setting of the tequila in a smoky glass, followed by a spoonful of jellied margarita mixture with a pinch of lime and salt.

So even if someone doesn’t run away with a trophy on Sunday evening, they at least had a pretty good meal.

A magical touch of butterfly pea blossom and ELYX Premium Vodka will be served on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the presentation of the 62nd Grammy Awards menu. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

