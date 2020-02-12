Calgary Tower

A field trip to the Calgary Tower for a Grade 3 class barely got off the ground Tuesday before when the skyscraper lift stuck, shaking the group of kids for an hour.

Eleven students from McKenzie Towne School, three parent volunteers and one Calgary Tower staff member were stuck about a meter off the ground in the elevator after it functioned before it was rescued, according to the Calgary Board of Education.

Students were able to “sit comfortably”, eat snacks and play games while they waited, the CBE said in a statement.

The group was in constant contact with Calgary Tower and CBE staff while they were stuck.

Following the incident, the field trip “continued as planned and the class arrived at school in time for the afternoon break,” according to the CBE.

“Part of the risks inherent in field experiences abroad are unforeseen situations,” she said in a statement.

“We are grateful to our staff and volunteers for their actions and responses when things did not go as planned. Our teachers continued to keep their attention and focus on learning throughout their time on the field trip.”

It’s the latest in the trouble saga with elevators for Calgary’s iconic landmark.

Last July, an elevator cable inside the 191m-tall tower was snapped, forcing rescued passengers suspended 12 stories above street level.

No one was injured.

The incident forced the four-month shutdown of the withdrawal, which reopened in November.

The tower lifts had failed in mid-June, nearly a month before the July malfunction. In the June 18 incident, a group of seniors with poor health went down the staircase.

Elevator service contractor ThyssenKrupp Elevator Canada said they made sure the system was meticulously evaluated and restored before the elevator was put back into service.

He added that the service met government and industry safety standards after inspection and certification.

