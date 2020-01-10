advertisement

Iranian authorities have reportedly been caught on the Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 crash site clearing debris that left 176 people dead, including 63 Canadians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that he has evidence that the Boeing 737 may have been accidentally shot by Iran in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on US targets in Iraq.

Iran has rejected the allegation and maintains its history that the plane has mechanical problems. A preliminary report by the Iranian civil aviation organization about the crash said that flight PS752 crashed after the pilot attempted to return to Tehran Airport after a technical problem.

The open-source investigative website Bellingcat, whose careful work MH17 linked to Russia in 2014, said it had verified images of a bulldozer clearing a field of debris in Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran.

There is now concern that evidence has been compromised, contaminated, or worse destroyed, and the truth about how and why the plane crashed may never be known.

“We were able to take these pictures (of the bulldozer) to the crash site,” Bellingcat investigator Giancarlo Fiorella told Channel 4 News.

“I found it really oppressive because this may be the scene of a crime. If this was a shooting event, you don’t want to disturb the crash site before a thorough investigation can be done, and I’m not sure if one was done.

“The presence of heavy machinery at the site and bulldozing are very depressing.”

The news follows that the two black boxes, which contain data and cockpit communications from the aircraft and are said to be indestructible, have been damaged. The Iranian aviation authorities claim that parts of their memory have been lost.

Immediately before the crash, US intelligence agencies are said to have picked up signals from radar systems on the ground that were turned on. Satellites recognized infrared blips from two rocket launches and a subsequent explosion.

The weapon used to hurl the plane from the sky is believed to be an air-to-air missile built in Russia. Two images that were said to show the damaged head of the missile at the crash site were in circulation on social media.

“We’re trying to check a few images that indicate a missile was involved,” said Fiorelli.

“There are two images in particular that look like a rocket fragment. We have been working on determining their authenticity for the past few hours. They may be related to this event, but they could also be from anywhere else in the world.

“It could be from some other place in Iran, maybe they’re from this area, but they have nothing to do with this event. Bellingcat works with open source information and we have many images showing all types of damage to the aircraft. especially around the engines.

“You will be really important to investigate this event.”

The British government said it was reviewing “very worrying reports” that the jet had been launched.

Iran apparently denied the allegations, alluding to “dubious scenarios” and urged Canada to share intelligence agencies. Ottawa says the airliner was mistakenly shot down by an Iranian missile.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the aircraft manufacturer Boeing to take part in the official investigation into the crash.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told radio station 2GB this morning that the plane tragedy was a “terrible accident”.

“I can confirm that we have similar insights to our partners,” he said.

“I would say that this is not a premeditated attack, as we can see. It is a terrible accident. What is important is to collaborate with a full investigation into what happened there.

“This is a terrible tragedy.”

The Ukraine International Airlines jet, with 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, was on its way to the Ukrainian capital Kiev when the local time of the accident broke on Tuesday. There were no survivors.

After Iran, Canada has the highest death toll with 63 inhabitants. It has been assumed that many Iranian students are Candaians who return to university after the holidays.

American officials reportedly told Newsweek The Pentagon estimated that the airliner incident was accidental and may have been mistakenly a threat.

Australia has an embassy in Tehran and works with the Canadian government

Support families of those killed in the crash.

“It is a terrible, terrible event and we will do everything we can to support it,” said Mr

Said Morrison.

The prime minister said it was critical that a “full and transparent” investigation had taken place.

“This includes making every effort to ensure that the black box recorder that this investigation can be apparently informed of is restored,” he said

The Australian federal police helped investigate the crash of Malaysian Airlines’ MH17 flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Mr. Morrison would not clarify exactly what aid Australia would provide after this week’s crash, saying instead that Canada had an “open invitation” to any help it needed.

He said he had not spoken to Mr. Trudeau and was planning to speak to his Ukrainian counterpart.

The crash occurred just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases that house American troops, amid a confrontation with Washington over the U.S. drone attack that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard general Qassan Soleimani.

With AAP

