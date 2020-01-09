advertisement

Sports Minister Shane Ross said the government will consider all options proposed to support the Irish Football Association (FAI) after the appointment of new independent directors.

Ross said to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, “Now that we have a new FAI, we will look at everything that comes on the table.”

advertisement

The minister had refused to provide financial support to the organization until last month after the FAI requested a bailout of EUR 18 million.

Mr. Ross welcomed the appointment of Roy Barrett as Independent Chairman alongside Independent Directors Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce. He thanked them for “taking on an extremely difficult task” and said that it was “a new chapter in a catastrophic story”.

The Minister warned that reforms would have to be carried out to restore state funding and the possibility of a financial aid package, but said that the “condition was met”.

Mr. Ross said a blank check was not available to the club, but “we have a new dawn here, we have a new opportunity.”

Particular attention would be paid to protecting junior and grassroots football as well as the Irish league, said Ross.

The FAI has vigorously opposed the eviction of its board in recent months, Ross said. “We managed to remove the entire board against great resistance,” he said. “But that doesn’t automatically change the culture,” he added.

He said the government will not shy away from discussing the future of the FAI in an upcoming bilateral meeting with UEFA, the European football association, scheduled for next Tuesday.

“We meet them in a new atmosphere,” he said. “The government is ready to support and review any plans that are put on the table.”

Mr. Ross also said that he was concentrating on completing the political work rather than waging a general election campaign. He insisted that while this government was alive, there was still time to pass its bill appointing judges. “It’s almost running, but I don’t think it is over yet,” he said.

advertisement