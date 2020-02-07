advertisement

Warnings that the bill to modernize and electrify the Dublin aerial tramway – one of the government’s main transportation programs – may be hundreds of millions more than the original budgetary provisions will immediately make comparisons with the national children’s hospital. However, there are some key differences.

The $ 450 million, or 46 percent overrun, of the hospital project since it was approved by the government in April 2017 is linked to real money, while the cost of the dart expansion program is currently high.

However, there are some parallels; For both projects, the financial estimates were made years before completion, without the exact amount of the construction phase for the period being known and the drafts not fully completed.

According to the new spending rules announced by Minister of State Paschal Donohoe in December, a final decision on a major public capital project will in future only be made by the government if the costs are known and there are figures for all the associated risks.

The final drafts for the entire darts expansion plan are not yet nearing completion. While planning for the Maynooth route has started and a tendering process for the Kildare route is ongoing, this has not yet started in connection with the rail routes in the north and southeast.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said Friday that the darts expansion program “must be designed before a detailed delivery program and funding profile can be completed”.

Ultimately, it will be up to the next government to approve or otherwise approve the project once all the numbers are available. However, it seems clear that the final bill will be significantly higher than the budget allocation of EUR 2 billion in the National Development Plan.

The goal of the Dart Expansion Plan is to redesign rail capacity in the greater Dublin area at a time when many services are already overcrowded. In recent years, the number of passengers on the entire network has increased by over 5 percent annually. Demand is expected to continue to grow strongly along with population growth in the coming years.

The project aims to electrify the rail lines from Drogheda, Maynooth and Celbridge to downtown Dublin. At the same time, the rolling stock as well as the signaling systems and crossings are to be expanded considerably.

Irish Rail estimates that the overall project will now cost EUR 2.609 billion or EUR 600 million more than the National Development Plan. It is also believed that the darts expansion program will not be fully delivered before 2027.

This means an increase in the estimated costs of more than EUR 200 million compared to the estimates that were only made in May last year. The increase is due to construction inflation, which is above the previously forecast 2.5 percent, as well as the EUR 49 million increase in costs for 41 new rail wagons announced by Transport Minister Shane Ross a few months ago.

However, these estimates are considered high-level forecasts and there is a risk that the associated design process costs will increase significantly if inflation continues to increase or planning is delayed.

It is also likely that there will be uncertainty about the exact cost of purchasing new trains under the project until a deal with a preferred manufacturer is reached.

The Irish Times also reported on Friday that there are concerns that proposals to move existing Docklands stations to a new location in Spencer Dock, which is being reviewed by the NTA, could increase the final bill by another 100 million euros.

