Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin left their parties and the other Dáil behind after a short meeting between the two on Thursday evening in a tense mood about the timing of the general election.

The one-hour, inconclusive meeting between the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil takes place when the government will announce regional sports grants of over 50 million euros ahead of the elections, which Mr. Varadkar will follow closely.

Sources said Sports Minister Shane Ross and Minister of State Brendan Griffin had announced spending on major infrastructure projects across the country, such as Connacht Rugby and Finn Harps football clubs in Donegal.

Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Martin will meet again next week. Mr. Martin wants an agreed election date after Easter, but Mr. Varadkar wants Fianna Fáil to commit to supporting the government instead of abstaining in return, as is the case with the trust and supply contract. Mr. Martin has ruled this out.

The previous Thursday, Mr Varadkar said he believed he could remain in office if Fianna Fáil continued to abstain, but admitted that the Dáil numbers were “very precarious”.

However, he refused to respond three times when the Dáil returns on Wednesday after his Christmas break. The Taoiseach said it was not a yes or no answer.

Fianna Fáil’s ministers and senior TDs, however, believe that an election in February remains a great opportunity, especially since the independent rural TD group has announced it will initially file a motion of no confidence next month with health minister Simon Harris.

Mr. Varadkar said he also intends to contact smaller parties and groups in the Dáil to see if an agreement can be reached that will allow the government to continue.

Labor leader Brendan Howlin, however, asked Mr. Varadkar to “hold parliamentary elections,” and Greens leader Eamon Ryan also said it was time for an election.

constructive

An agreed statement by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil said last night, “The two leaders had a constructive meeting.”

They discussed the Dáil numbers and possible legislative proposals that could be passed in another Dáil session. They agreed to investigate further and meet again next week. “

It is also believed that the two men discussed discussions to restore the Stormont institutions. Mr. Varadkar also taught the cabinet.

After the Cabinet meeting, Varadkar said a joint visit from and by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Belfast would be “mixed” if the Stormont talks were successfully completed before the Monday deadline.

He is also said to have given ministers positive information about the state of negotiations in Stormont.

No formal discussion of the elections took place at the cabinet meeting on Thursday, but the ministers discussed it in passing. According to the sources, most of the February elections were likely, but admitted that they did not know Mr. Varadkar’s thoughts.

“If we’re not told anything, just take it,” said one before adding the Taoiseach, “he’s very relaxed.”

Another said: “I thought the talks [with Fianna Fáil] would not work and we would leave.”

