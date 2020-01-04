advertisement

The government promises more fire fighting aircraft and calls on the ADF reserve

For the first time in vivid memory, the Australian Defense Force Reserve was convened to help firefighters with the current bushfire crisis.

Army reservists who are called up for military service will be employed on an “uninterrupted, full-time basis” for the duration of the order, according to Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds.

Minister Reynolds said agencies expect approximately 3,000 Army reservists to be drafted to aid efforts to restore the bushfire.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to reporters on Saturday that additional military resources, including the Navy’s largest amphibious vessel, HMAS Adelaide, will help evacuate communities affected by the fire.

The government will also allocate $ 20 million to rent four additional seaplanes to meet future prime minister needs. The fire season is expected to continue for two months.

He said fire-affected communities wanted the government to “put boots on the ground, put planes in the air, put ships at sea, and make sure trucks were ready to roll on supplies.”

Mr. Morrison admitted that the Bushfire crisis is unprecedented.

“More recently, especially this week’s balance sheet, this disaster has risen to a whole new level,” said Morrison.

“This season is of course unprecedented in many ways, but the ferocity and lack of rainfall that would normally bring such a season under control are not in sight and that means a much longer season is planned for”.

The prime minister also confirmed that his upcoming trips to India and Japan have been postponed until the crisis continues.

