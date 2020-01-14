advertisement

WARNING: Graphic content. The violence blurred.

Tragedy struck at a church as a Texas man fired a shotgun and fired two parishes before being shot dead by a congregationman who had his gun on him.

However, the whole incident ended in less than six seconds.

advertisement

NEW: Video shows man firing at Texas church before being shot by a security guard; 2 dead, 1 critic (unclear to hide victims, viewer discretion advised) pic.twitter.com/hulXR7MYIy

– BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2019

Police at the scene at the media event on Sunday thanked the two clerics who shot at the man, killing him before he could hurt others. The men both volunteered at the West Streetway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

According to USA Today, up to seven congregations were armed in the church. Texas is a state that allows worshipers to fully arm themselves in their churches.

“This team responded quickly and within six seconds, the shooting was over. Two of the parishioners who volunteered for the security forces withdrew their weapons and fired the killer immediately, saving an unexplained number of lives,” said warlord Dan Patrick, assessing state gun laws.

An old church minister told media that two “big men” were lost in the massacre, “but it could have been much worse.”

“We need to understand that this poor man, I don’t know what his mental state was,” said West Long Highway Church member John Richardson, who survived the shooting this morning after covering his wife during the fire. “

“My heart goes out to his family because they have to live with that. I know he came to life, but we must remember that he is also a creature of God. “

*** BREAKING ***

Longtime West Highway Church member John Richardson survived the shooting this morning.

He and his wife hit the ground and he put it on top of it to protect it.

Here he selflessly says he is praying for the suspect’s family. pic.twitter.com/QFFjGpqMai— Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 29, 2019

Authorities say about 240 parishioners attended that day.

Police Department Chief JP Bevering said the gunman had taken a seat in a swimming pool before getting up and discovering a shotgun, then pointing it at a parishioner who was killed. He said the threat was “eliminated” by the church’s security team.

The possible name or identity of the gunman has not been released, though FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno told media they are investigating the possible motive of the attack, citing the shooter is “relatively transient” but has roots in the Texas area.

DeSarno also revealed that the shooter had roots in the area, and was known to police, though no further details were provided.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave his condolences and urged those in the state to pray for the victims.

“Places of worship are supposed to be sacred, and I am grateful to church members who acted quickly to remove the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott tweeted.

Tragedy is not the first of its kind. In 2017, a man shot and killed church guards in Sutherland Springs, killing 25 before being pursued by an armed neighbor and eventually killing himself.

advertisement