Deputy Secretary of the Nurses Foundation, Lori-Anne Sharpe, says: “We will see more women retreat to poverty” if the “obstacles women face in contributing to superannuation” are not addressed.

A number of government agencies have called on the government to increase income from women’s superannuation, as 32 percent of Australian women have no superannuation.

Ms. Sharpe told Sky News: “We advocate the government pledging to pledge to pledge to increase legislation to 12 percent by 2025 last year.”

She said, “Women retire with 45 percent less savings than men” and “We have seen an increase in these women over age 55 who retire in poverty.”

She said that if the problem is not addressed, “it will increase the pressure on old-age pensions and really reduce the prospect of a decent retirement for women.”

Picture: Getty