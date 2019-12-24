advertisement

Commonwealth civil service volunteers are given at least four weeks of paid leave to help tackle bushfires for their workers. This is to be achieved through a federal plan.

With Australia’s worst bushfire season in living memory, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued calls to do more for the tens of thousands of volunteer firefighters across the country who fear exhaustion and financial loss to protect their communities.

Now he has commanded heads of Commonwealth and federal agencies to increase paid leave for public sector volunteers so they don’t have to dive into their own claims to fight the flames.

“We help get more boots on the floor and give some relief to people who have been out for weeks,” said Morrison.

As part of the change, public sector workers will receive a minimum of 20 paid vacation days or 28 calendar days if they volunteer to fight fire.

Commonwealth workers had previously made ad hoc voluntary vacation arrangements.

This aligns their claims with the agreements offered to the reserve forces of the Australian Armed Forces.

There are approximately 150,000 Australian civil servants, including Australian Border Force, Medicare, Centrelink, and various federal departments across the country.

The number of fire fighting volunteers is not clear, but at least thousands are expected.

“They are involved in their local brigades, some of them,” Morrison told reporters in Adelaide.

“This will allow them to spend more time in their brigades and … relieve small and regional towns that volunteers draw from their own independent agreements, or small businesses for which continued support to get their volunteers to fight fires and not going to work in their stores will be very stressful. “

Morrison also called on large employers to stick to the government when it comes to voluntary vacation arrangements to reduce the burden on the self-employed and small businesses.

And he made it clear that he expected employees from non-Commonwealth governments like NBN Co and Australia Post to follow suit.

There are approximately 210,000 volunteer firefighters across the country.

The federal guideline stands in a fierce debate in NSW about the support of volunteer firefighters who have been working on several sources of fire for weeks and risk their lives and livelihoods.

The Volunteer Fire Fighters Association calls for a formalized system to compensate for expenses such as gasoline costs and other compensation.

“This fire season may take a while, people will be out of their own pockets, so it wouldn’t hurt the government to put their hand in their pockets … and help these people,” President Mick Holton said AAP on Tuesday ,

But Shane Fitzsimmons, the NSW Rural Fire Service representative, struck back and said that volunteer firefighters don’t want pay.

“It is absolutely the feeling that I am getting loud and clear always and everywhere.”

Mr. Fitzsimmons said he was in regular talks with the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister of NSW and the Minister for Emergency Services of NSW about hardship cases.

Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese said the former Labor government, led by Paul Keating in 1994, paid ex-gratia to volunteer firefighters who had been in action for more than seven days.

“People who fight fire, not for days or weeks, but for months, still have to put food for their families on the table, still have to pay their rent and mortgages,” he said in the Blue Mountains on Tuesday.

Originally published as Govt leads by example on voluntary fireys

