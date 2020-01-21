advertisement

The government ignored repeated warnings about the effects of an increase in retirement age, said the Irish Trade Union Congress (Ictu) and continued to pressurize Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the matter.

The trade union movement also accused Minister of Social Protection, Regina Doherty, of being “completely careless” when it came to providing self-employment benefits at a significantly reduced rate.

advertisement

Over the weekend, Mr. Varadkar pledged to close the pension gap for those contractually required to retire before the age of 67 – the minimum age for a state pension from next January – after a public backlash on the subject would have.

On Monday, Fianna Fáil confirmed her plans to ban contracts that force workers to leave work at 65.

The spokesman for the Social Protection Party, Willie O’Dea, said restoring the retirement age to 65 would cost € 620 million a year, the government said.

This included an estimate of EUR 150 million per year if a transitional pension was introduced to cover unemployed people aged 65 and over.

“Completely unacceptable”

ICTU Secretary General Patricia King described the government’s plan to extend the minimum age for drawing state pension to 67 years from 2021 and 68 years from 2028 as “totally unacceptable”.

Ms. King said: “The pension issue was proposed by Ictu as the first change in 2011 and then consistently discussed with various government ministers and the Taoiseach.

“However, instead of paying attention to our warnings to stop raising the retirement age, the government has adopted strategies that can only contribute to the exhaustion of the social security fund.”

Ms. King said: “A direct employee has to pay a PRSI contribution rate of up to 14.95 percent with their employer, and the Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, was completely careless in extending 93 percent of all social security benefits to 350,000 self-employed a contribution rate of 4 percent ”.

She said this only covers 24 percent of the state’s cost of services. She predicted that the measure would cost the state 413 million euros by 2025.

Ms. King said Ms. Doherty also chose to ignore the advice of the government’s tax strategy group, which recommended that the self-employed pay up to 12 percent of their pension and other benefits.

Ms. Doherty said on Monday that the step to increase the retirement age was due to a review of the 2007 social security fund from which the pensions were paid. There are now more retirees than workers, she said.

“There is a pension time bomb,” she said, and the plan to increase the age at which people receive state pension was introduced “because we have to make it sustainable.”

Mr. Varadkar said that if Fine Gael came back into power, he would reintroduce a transitional pension that was abolished in 2014 when the state retirement age was raised to 66.

Ms. Doherty said the idea for a reintroduced interim payment was that people aged 65 who were forced to retire did not have to register until they retired. She said.

advertisement