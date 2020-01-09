advertisement

There are always signs that the battered and ill-considered card for public services (PSC) is the interdepartmental project that has become too large and too expensive to fail. And we all pay for it – in the truest sense of the word and figuratively.

Last week, the Social Protection Agency announced that it had objected to the Data Protection Commission’s (DPC) formal enforcement announcement – which was released in December after the agency failed to comply with the supervisory authority’s damn August report on the card project do or die ”via the PSC.

advertisement

The Ministry of Social Protection from which the card originated informed the Dáil Public Accounts Committee last year that the card project had previously cost around EUR 68 million. However, the long-awaited report from the data protection authority found that the card did not meet the data protection and data protection regulations in seven out of eight points that the data protection authority presented in a defense investigation launched in 2017.

The report shows that departments other than social protection have no legal basis to require service users to register for the card. The passport was mandatory in various places for people who wanted to use a range of services through other government agencies – including taking the written driver test, applying for citizenship, or obtaining a first passport.

The report outlined “obvious and significant logic and consistency deficits” for the time the map was needed. There was also a serious lack of transparency and changes in project implementation were required. However, it allowed the PSC to continue to be used for social protection services.

Leave quietly

In particular, other departments that go beyond the two most keen supporters of the PSK – social protection, public spending, and reforms – have tacitly abandoned the use of the pass, according to the DPC’s findings.

It should be noted that social protection did not question the factual basis for the results of the report, but only the enforcement notice that came months later. The department has deliberately or intentionally not appealed to contest the results of the report within the prescribed three month period.

For its part, the data protection authority decided not to issue an enforcement order until the expiry of the appeal period in November.

It would be an international goal of the government to undercut the DPC in its most important domestic decision

Of course, the Department has no moral authority if it internally recognizes that it cannot contradict the DPC’s actual findings regarding problems with the card and its use in a manner that violates Irish citizens’ privacy rights, but may place bets Legal gaps arise to keep the PSC up and running.

The potential gap is that the investigation by the data protection authority started before the adoption of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in May 2018, so that a decision based on the GDPR for this specific investigation cannot be enforced retrospectively.

The Ministry may also have calculated that it is safer to contest the enforcement order before the Circuit Court, where a decision can only be challenged before the High Court. An appeal against a judicial review could have been made to the Supreme Court, chaired by Chief Justice Frank Clarke, who has shown great interest and knowledge in data protection cases in the past.

Long grass

In any case, if the department makes a decision at a point in time that will take months to process, it will almost certainly throw the whole PSC issue on the back burner until the upcoming general election. Possibly someone else’s problem.

If the courts ultimately only work for the department on the basis of a legal loophole and not based on concrete factual findings, we can all look back at the blatant cynicism of the government ministers who made this decision – by violating actual rights and protective provisions and these ignore that their own citizens are now affording EU law – and despair.

To undercut the DPC in its most important national decision to date would also be an international goal for the government, arguing that the DPC provides a robust, balanced and respected regulatory system for multinational companies. A sauce for the goose is apparently not required for the viewer.

Regardless of this appeal, future Irish governments will be open to all legal challenges that citizens face if the public service card is a clear violation of applicable data protection law, as so many Irish and international data protection experts have long argued The card may be endeavors to take advantage of the protection of the GDPR and to pay any consequential damage.

As the GDPR remains in spite of the gap that the data protection authority’s enforcement of this report could undermine.

advertisement