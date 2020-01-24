advertisement

New delays in the national children’s hospital and new concerns about the project budget were discussed in private meetings between senior government and HSE leaders.

In October, senior officials were informed that the agency responsible for the project was trying to find “realistic construction schedules” after the contractor-BAM submitted a new program that the agency believed “did not meet the contractual requirements”.

The protocol of the government and HSE monitoring group, as seen by the Irish Times, also shows that due to an “exceptional level of entitlement” for additional costs claimed by contractors, the project’s emergency fund “is no longer sufficient to carry out such a project scope and complexity ”.

The National Pediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), which oversees the construction of the project, said it would need 15 million euros to defend itself against the builders’ high demands.

It was also found that the project owner, BAM, questioned the “validity” of an instruction from the board to proceed to the second phase of construction. The creation of a specific communication plan to solve the problem was discussed.

The HSE should receive an update on this topic from its supervisory group in November, but an HSE source stated that the supervisory group had never met.

An extract from the Irish Times documents.

delays

Regarding delays, the minutes indicate that BAM has reported 88 days of delays in a Tallaght satellite center that are scheduled to open later this year. Senior officials were also informed of a 131-day delay for the facade of the main hospital building and a 58-day delay for the construction of the hospital. The “possible cost consequences” should be communicated later.

A spokeswoman for the NPHDB said that BAM had “submitted a number of different design schedules for the construction”.

“They are still being examined and the program schedule is not currently being changed. Any delivery outside of the contractually agreed deadlines could possibly be the subject of a dispute settlement, which is why we cannot give a statement at this time. “

However, she added that the Chamber considered “that the building contractor had enough time under the construction program to compensate for any loss of time”.

While the Board informed the Oireachtas Health Committee and Public Accounts Committee meetings that the prime contractor was behind schedule, specific details were set out in the minutes for the first time.

Official channels

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said: “While the minister is kept informed of the progress of the project through these official channels, specific details of the damage are up to the NPHDB.”

The cost of building the facility at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin increased from EUR 987 million in 2017 to over EUR 1.4 billion, the Irish Times said in December 2018.

The overall bill for the project, if other costs are factored in, will be 1.7 billion euros and possibly more, making it one of the most expensive hospitals in the world.

The NPHDB stated that it was currently operating within the allocated budget.

