After President Donald Trump was discharged on Thursday for being “unfairly treated” in his impeachment lawsuit against the Senate, NBC News’ Chuck Todd said a little about the current Republican party.

“He really tensed up his muscle cult,” said Todd, who moderated “Meet the Press” at NBC and “Meet the Press Daily” at MSNBC. “This is a Republican party that is no longer organized around ideas – it is simply organized around one person.”

White House correspondent Hallie Jackson noted that Trump made what he called – what he called it – Republican lawmakers and other allies in the White House.

“It was quite remarkable how long the president just played this extended reef in front of the people who frankly support him the most in Washington,” she said.

Trump received a standing ovation from his audience in the East Room, and the newly acquitted but forever accused President said to his followers, “We’ve all been through a lot together, and we probably deserved this hand for all of us because it was a very one unfair situation. “

The Senate voted on Wednesday to acquit Trump in both impeachment proceedings, ending the month-long saga that began when parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment investigation last fall. Only one Republican senator, Utah’s Mitt Romney, voted in favor of Trump’s conviction. He was the first senator in history to vote to sentence a president accused of his own party.

