January 31, 2020 12:44 PM EST

ABC News – The final day of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Friday is in the spotlight of moderate Republican senators with whom Democrats want to vote on the admission of new witnesses.

But the chances of this happening were diminishing and the Senate GOP leadership seemed to have virtually blocked the votes to block them.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the Democrat moderators, has announced that she will announce where she will soon be – perhaps before the Senate session begins on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Democrats hoped that it could influence the earlier week’s former national security adviser John Bolton’s subsequent revelations, which appear to be undermining the president’s defense.

How it will vote is only one reason for the general uncertainty about how the process will develop after the Senate is convened.

Both sides will debate the witness question for at least four hours before the Senate votes. The Republicans said they would prefer to finalize things before a final vote on whether the president will be acquitted shortly after, but requests by Democrats and arguments could prolong the meeting late into the night.

GOP Senator Lamar Alexander was in the spotlight after he expressed his support for holding a vote to convene witnesses. But late Thursday, the Tennessee swing vote senator said he had heard enough.

“No further evidence is required to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the stringent requirements of the United States Constitution for an offense,” Alexander said in a statement.

