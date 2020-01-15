advertisement

Google has already upgraded its mobile apps with a fixed clip in recent years, but an app that (and understandably) has not received much attention is the Phone app. Found on Google Pixels, Android One devices and some Xiaomi handsets, the Phone app is the app you use to make calls, but thanks to an APK removal from a recent update by XDA Developers, a new feature for the app may have been uncovered.

According to XDA’s Mishaal Rahman, version 43.0.289191107 of Google’s Phone app, which was rolled out on Tuesday for the Pixel 4, has a new layout, a new icon and strings that seem to indicate that it will soon be possible to get one during a phone call in the Phone app to start a recording.

As XDA notes, it was possible to use workarounds to record phone conversations before Android 9, but Google closed them with the release of the Pie update in August 2018. Previously, Google actually had an official API for recording conversations, but it was several years ago, and unless you have an Android phone with its own custom dialer that has the ability to record conversations, the only way to do this was to root your phone. But it seems that the function can finally make its long-awaited return in the near future, if the APK strings are an indication.

Unfortunately, there is another possibility that Pixel and Android One device owners can abandon.

Xiaomi recently announced that all phones sold in Europe are pre-installed with the Google Phone app instead of the company’s original MIUI dialer. This upset some users, but Xiaomi promised that despite switching to the Google app, call recording would be “available” in 2020, although it was not explained how or exactly when. That is why there is a chance that Google will only enable the feature for Xiaomi. That said, this seems unlikely, and once the feature is built for the app, it wouldn’t cost much to get it on any phone.

In any case, the Record button still needs to be enabled in the Phone app, but if and when this is the case, we’ll certainly let you know so that you can start recording your phone calls without using a second device.

