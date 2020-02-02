advertisement

The Good Pubs Guide, a national guide to the best establishments across the UK, has revealed the 10 best pubs in Leicestershire.

The guide has gathered pubs from all over Leicestershire into a guide to help bettors discover the best of the best.

A red rosette signifying “Good Pub Guide Recommended” was awarded to only ten pubs in Leicestershire and Rutland.

Below you will find all the recommended pubs in Leicestershire and Rutland in the Good Pub Guide.

New Inn, Peggs Green, near Coalville

New Inn, Peggs Green

(Image: Google)

This pub, located in Clay Lane, in the village of Peggs Green, just north of Coalville, has been run by the same family since 1978.

The interior is rather original, as the family that runs it has collected a wide range of odds and ends that covers almost the entire pub – including the walls and the ceiling.

There is also a gift shop at the back of the pub that sells pottery, glass and cards and homemade gifts, which are sold for charity.

They offer Fullers London Pride, Marstons Pedigree and a changing guest beer, as well as background music and board games.

Bar hours:

Monday 5.30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday 5.30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday 10 am-2pm

The Griffin Inn, Swithland, near Loughborough

The Griffin Inn, Swithland

(Image: Google)

This “cozy” pub in Main Street, Swithland, in the heart of the Charnwood Forest, is an attractive stone pub and is close to Bradgate Park and Swithland Woods.

The “connecting rooms” have traditional beams, with wood paneling, leather armchairs and sofas, as well as upholstered wall seats, a wood stove and a mixture of tables and chairs.

The pub offers Everards Original, Sunchaser and Tigers beers, as well as changing guest beers, including Bath Gem and Everards Tubby, as well as farm ciders, malt whiskeys and wines by the glass.

The Good Pub Guide says: “The terrace, covered with plants, has wicker seating and there are more seating in the garden by the stream overlooking the open fields, as well as picnic sets painted in the outside the old stables.

“They also have a café / delicatessen selling local products and handicrafts. Good wheelchair access and facilities for the disabled.”

The menu includes baguettes, ham shank terrine, garlic mushrooms, Mexican halloumi salad, pie of the day and sausages and mash.

Bar hours:

Monday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m., from 5.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m., 5.30 p.m. – 9.30 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The White Swan, Sileby

The White Swan, Sileby

(Image: Google)

This pub on Sileby’s Swan Street is popular with locals, Cossington Meadows walkers and boaters moored at Sileby Marina.

It has been headed for over 30 years by the same woman – Ms. Miller.

It is full of odds and ends, including bizarre hats, decorative plates and many prints.

The Good Pub Guide says: “It is an exemplary local city, a boon for its talkative regulars, with tasty home cooking and a warm welcome.

“It has all the touches that mark the best of inter-war pub design, like an art deco tiled hall, polychrome tiled fireplaces, a shiny red Anaglypta ceiling and a comfortable layout of connected areas but separate, including a small restaurant (lined with books). “

There are no real beers, but they keep six wines by the glass.

The reasonably priced menu includes shrimp cocktails, spicy chicken studs, burgers, and pasta.

Bar hours:

Tuesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Kings Arms, Wing, near Oakham

The Kings Arms, Wing

(Image: Google)

This former farmhouse on Top Street Wing has large log fires, a large selection of wines by the glass, and modern cuisine.

The pub has a long main bar, and two large log fires, and also has various nooks and crannies, and the pub has old low beams and pickled stones.

The Good Pub Guide says: “The friendly and helpful staff serve nearly three dozen wines by the glass, as well as Black Sheep, Courage Directors, Grainstore Cooking and Skinners Betty Stogs on handpump, 30 wines by the glass, 12 gins, 14 whiskeys from malt and 11 homemade hedge liqueurs, dominoes and cards. “

There is also a sunny, sheltered garden, and revelers can choose to stay overnight in a choice of two buildings – Old Bake House or Orchard House.

Both buildings have well-equipped and pretty rooms, and breakfasts are served and the guide describes them as “particularly good”.

Food includes spikes, crayfish bisque mussels, smoker platter, butternut squash and sour risotto, and venison steak wrapped in pancetta.

Bar food times

Monday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., 6.30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The olive branch, Clipsham, near Oakham

This pub on Main Street, Clipsham and its rooms were once workers’ cottages, and the pub consists of various attractive little bar rooms.

Despite their small size, they are described as “remarkably unpadded” and feature beams and dark beams, with rustic furniture and an interesting mix of images.

The Good Pub Guide says: “Our readers, once again, enthusiastically praise all aspects of this charming inn.

“The service is efficient and really friendly.”

The olive branch, Clipsham

(Image: Google)

The pub offers a beer that bears his name and local Round Corner Lazars beer at the pump, with an “enticing” wine list, and a selection of spirits and cocktails as well as bottled beers.

There are also outdoor seating on a lovely terrace.

Overnight accommodation is available across the road in a renovated Georgian property, with individually decorated rooms. The guide calls the breakfasts “delicious”.

The wine shop also sells its own jams and chutneys, you can order individual takeaways and they can even arrange meals for dinner at home.

There is also disabled access.

Bar hours:

Monday to Thursday 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Friday 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m., 6.30 p.m. – 9.30 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday 7 to 9 p.m.

The Wheatsheaf, Greetham, near Oakham

The Wheatheaf, Greetham

(Image: Google)

This pub in Stretton Road, Greetham is described as “friendly” and offers interesting cuisine, real beers and various wines to be tasted in the front and back gardens.

There is also a fur company, as the pub houses two dogs – a labradoodle and a dachshund, and guests’ dogs are welcome at the bar.

The guide says: “There is always a cheerful and friendly atmosphere and the linked L-shaped rooms have two wood stoves, traditional fittings and captains chairs padded around tables of different sizes, and Brewsters Hophead, Grainstore Steelback IPA and Greene King IPA on hand pump, a dozen wines by the glass, 30 house gins and cordials. “

If you wish to eat, you must reserve a table in advance.

There is also a games room with a TV, darts, a swimming pool and board games.

The menu includes sandwiches, baked camembert, cheese soufflés and tiger prawns.

Bar hours:

Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 2.15 p.m., 6.30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Grainstore and Tap Brewery, Oakham

Grainstore and Tap Brewery, Oakham

(Image: Google)

This pub, at Station Approach, Oakham is not only for drinking as they also have their own brewery on site in its processed rail grain warehouse.

The pub also offers tours of the brewery, which are available for online booking, which takes visitors through the production system.

The beer itself is brewed directly above the bar, and during working hours of the brewery, you can hear the brewery roaring above you. The 10 beers brewed on site are served at the bar, as well as classic pub dishes.

Its menu includes breakfasts on weekends, served from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., as well as sandwiches, entrees, fish and chips, and gammon and eggs.

Bar hours:

Monday to Friday 12 to 3 p.m., 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday 9 am-9pm

Sunday 9 am-4pm

Lord Nelson, Oakham

Lord Nelson, Oakham

(Image: Google)

This charming pub, located on the market square in Oakham, is a restored building and is open to customers all day.

There are plenty of rooms to choose from when looking for a place to sit in this pub, and places to rest include padded church pews, leather elbow pads, couches, and armchairs.

There is also a lot to watch, including a lot of “simple bric-a-brac” and in the old kitchen with exposed beams, which also has an Aga.

Kegs on tap include Fullers London Pride, Oakham JHB and guest beers including Black Sheep, Caledonian Dr Bobs Magic Potion and Second Line Brewing Medley.

13 gins are also available, different tonics, 4 farm ciders and 18 wines by the glass.

The menu includes ciabttas, appetizers, sharing boards, salads and fish and chips.

Bar hours:

Monday to Friday: 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m., 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday 9 am-9pm

Sunday 9 am-8pm

Risen Hercules, Sutton Cheney

Risen Hercules, Sutton Cheney

(Image: Google)

Right on the border with Leicestershire on Main Street, Sutton Cheney is this former 18th century coaching inn and has something for everyone, whether you want a drink and a chat or a good meal.

In addition to a welcoming atmosphere inside, with a long bar and high leather armchairs and pleasant decorations, there are also picnic sets under the umbrellas on the small rear terrace.

Those who take advantage of the terrace will also have a view of a church meadow.

Dogs are also allowed downstairs.

The guide said: “Upstairs, each of the dining rooms, which are fitted with gray carpet, has its own color palette and tartan chairs around dark wooden tables; one wall is a giant map of the region.

“There is a nicely furnished bar and dining rooms upstairs, popular cuisine, real beers and helpful staff.”

The bar offers beers, including Church End What the Foxs Hat and Sharps Doom Bar.

The menu includes garlic mushrooms on toast, a smoked and poached lounge and burgers, among others.

Bar hours:

Monday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Three Horseshoes, Breedon on the Hill

The Three Horseshoes, Breedon on the Hill

(Image: Google)

This 18th century, “simple and elegant” gourmet pub is located on Main Street in Breedon on the Hill and is run by friendly licensees who focus on popular food.

There is a clean bar, with very worn tiles inside, as well as a wood fire.

Beer on tap includes Marstons Pedigree and Timothy Taylors Landlord as well as a selection of house wines.

The guide says: “Beyond the bar is a dining room with brown walls, benches and dark tables, while a two-room dining room on the right has a comfortable, civilized atmosphere with large antique tables placed fairly tightly together on coconut mats, and modern, colorful country prints and antique prints on canary yellow walls.

“Even at lunchtime, there are lighted candles in elegant modern holders.”

The pub also has a farm that sells its own local and other products, including eggs, jams, meat, smoked foods and chocolates.

The menu features a casserole of roasted vegetables and chickpeas, a casserole of beef and Yorkshire pudding, a chicken breast with stilton and mushrooms and braised lamb shank, among others.

Bar hours:

Monday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., from 5.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 3.30 p.m.

.

