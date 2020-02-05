advertisement

HBO Max won Alum Jameela Jamil from “The Good Place” as a presenter and juror for the Vogue competition show “Legendary”, the streamer said on Tuesday.

The jury for the series with nine episodes also includes rapper Megan Thee Stallion, stylist and former judge of America’s Next Top Model, Law Roach, and guest judge Leiomy Maldonado, who changes weekly. Dashaun Wesley, veteran of the dancer and ball scene, will comment on the show with DJ MikeQ on the turntable.

advertisement

Inspired by modern ball culture, the series “Divas fights against teams called Houses in Fashion and Dance Challenges will take place, including the challenge of grabbing the legendary trophy and winning a cash prize” [HBO Max]. Eight houses, consisting of five actors and a house parent, take part in an arc competition in which each episode is documented from start to finish with a theme ball.

Also read: HBO Max picks up Russell Simmon’s ‘On the Record’ prosecutor

The series is produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric from Scout Productions together with Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian. Jane Mun and Josh Greenberg, veterans of America’s Best Dance Crew, will act as executive producers and showrunners.

For Jamil, “Legendary” follows the completion of her four-hour appearance in “The Good Place” by NBC. The show marks her second round as the host of a series without a script; She is currently the moderator of “The Misery Index” at TBS.

advertisement