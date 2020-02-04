advertisement

Warning: contains spoilers

After four seasons, we finally entered the real real place without tricks or twists. complete with passport photo booths that take really good pictures, new smells and Lisa Kudrow.

A smaller comedy series may have simply left it behind, and our protagonists celebrate triumphantly that they have completely revised and updated life after death on a tray with well-deserved, frosty margaritas.

Or they might even have gotten our heroes sailing through space in a hot air balloon. still at the height of their victory and with their ultimate goal left to the imagination of the audience.

The Good Place, it turned out, went far beyond that. Never a series about simple answers or blissful endings that roll indefinitely over the camera, showrunner Michael Schur took the courageous step to bring complex philosophical puzzles straight through the gates of paradise.

The actual Good Place turned out to be incredibly entertaining and was invented with the same quirky humor and imaginative joy that has shaped the show since Eleanor’s eyes first opened.

After centuries of dealing with demons in quirky, pastel-colored hell, our brave heroes have finally earned a breather because the weight of the universe rests on their collective shoulders.

Every member of Team Cockroach was given unlimited time and opportunities to fulfill every whim and to fulfill every heart’s desire. Best of all, they could spend endless days together without the risk of penis flattening and arsehole spinning.

Tahani could continue to cultivate as she put aside the old, cyclical family conflicts that caused her such agony and frustration on Earth.

Jason was finally able to drive go-karts against monkeys – as well as Draculas – and spent many happy days perfecting his skills as a video player. all while falling in love with his “non-girl” girlfriend Janet.

Then of course there were Eleanor and Chidi, whose romance we saw blooming again and again in a variety of time series and lifetimes.

What comes closest to a Ross and Rachel in this unique show is the knowledge that the couple can now – finally – be together without worrying about powers beyond their control.

We spent a lot less time in Good Place than in Bad Place. After all, perfection is far less drastic than secret identities and demons in human suits.

However, what we summarize is that Chidi and Eleanor continue to spend many, many controversial and fulfilling Jeremy Bearamies together.

They hold popular philosophy seminars and watch wonderful sunsets side by side. Your loved ones on earth can make their way through the system and meet thanks to their own courageous work in paradise.

But of course life – or death – gradually loses its taste and meaning after so many beautiful, idealized days. To say it with Eleanor, a vacation is only fun because it ends.

When the Soul Squad first enters the true Good Place – arms united – they encounter a party where guests have long since grown tired.

The inhabitants, all so well versed, friendly and driven on earth, have become sluggish in spirit and soul; Ask Janet aimlessly for things that you don’t need or don’t really want, and that are clearly irritated by people’s ambivalence.

With all of the puzzle solvers, the group set out again to tinker with the metaphysical corners of the afterlife. voluntary help for those who are ready to end their existence.

Without fanfare, without debate, the gang built a door in a peaceful place where a person’s time in the universe could end if they so wished. Once they are through, their essence is destroyed and brought back into the universe.

The door is not mandatory, the residents of Good Place have more than the freedom to sip a stardust milkshake and speak to flying puppies forever.

Knowing that the door is there and the end will be peaceful is enough to provide the much needed convenience. Providing form and purpose for their extensive existence.

This narrative twist is wonderfully handled, with assisted dying proving to be a real, personal and, above all, friendly choice to gift someone.

There is no hectic scene in which the gang on Chidi’s board discusses advantages and disadvantages. There is no ethical dilemma since the answer is immediately apparent. After centuries of philosophical training, the cadres are perfectly equipped to implement this final alternative to infinity.

Of course, it is difficult at first to make comparisons between euthanasia on a heavenly level of existence and euthanasia on our own imperfect planet.

The pain and suffering that many mortals experience at the end of their lives differs significantly from the feeling of “silence” that Good Place residents feel when it is time to move on. However, the script is deeply rooted in human concerns.

Just like our earthly understanding of death, the omniscient Janets don’t know what exactly happens when a person steps through the door. All residents know that it will be peaceful, a condition that each of us hopes for if he inevitably dies.

There are also pre-transition parties and gatherings where individuals can celebrate and look back on their lives, surrounded by those who loved and knew them best.

This has parallels with the gatherings that are sometimes held in countries where euthanasia is legal and where those who are willing to move on spend time with loved ones. say goodbye and think about what made your individual life special.

It is crucial that these passages in The Good Place are not classified as sad. Any other show in which three main characters are swallowed up by a deadly oblivion is considered tragic to the point of being unobservable.

In this universe, however, the nature of the end – as a choice, as a peaceful and informative setting – makes the viewer confident and instead remembers how the characters lived and became wise and resourceful enough to reach that point.

The meaning of a person who has a meaning beyond his existence – a meaning for himself and what he has learned – can be felt in the final scenes.

This is perhaps most clearly shown in the closing story by Michael, who is given the opportunity to live on earth as a human being. Solving the same moral riddles that he once weighed and judged as a demonic architect.

We see what Michael calls his pet dog Jason, who shows his clear and lasting affection for the group of people who forever changed his view of the universe and has made him become a really kind and gentle person.

We also see a glowing patch of Eleanor’s wiped-out Essence Land on a potential selfish neighbor who is about to throw Michael’s post in the trash instead of bothering to give it to him. A very pre-death thing for Eleanor.

The neighbor, however, is touched by a small part of Eleanor and hands Michael the mail, much to the delight of the former demon. This little act of being selfless – an important part of Eleanor’s Bad Place character development – marked Michael’s day and illustrates how her legacy will live on.

Although the reality of this concept may be less obvious in real life, the message is clear. The little acts of kindness that we can all do every day can survive and affect the people around us in a way that can and does ripple outward and forward.

I can only borrow the words of Chidi, who gave one of the most beautiful and poetic speeches in television history:

Imagine a wave in the ocean: you can see it, measure how high it is, how the sunlight is refracted … and then it crashes on the shore and then it disappears.

But the water is still there. The wave was just another way the water should be for a while. This is an idea of ​​a Buddhist’s death. The wave returns to the ocean, where it comes from and where it should be.

Perhaps the most moving – and assignable – part of this bittersweet conclusion was the reaction of the romantic partners of those who chose to transition.

This decision did not take the love between the couples. Indeed, Jason was so determined that Janet remembered spending a thousand Jeremy Bearamies looking for a necklace he’d made for her.

The way Janet and Eleanor supported and accepted Jason and Chidi’s decisions proved to be an act of love, and there was no attempt to describe decisions that one wanted to transcend as somehow selfish or contradictory. In fact, this was the safest thing we had ever seen the normally undecided Chidi.

My heart broke when Eleanor tried to bring Chidi back from the edge with trips to Athens and Paris, and it broke when she asked him – in a rare moment of tears – not to leave her alone. But when she gave him her blessing, it was rightly identified as the most ethical decision.

According to the My Death My Decision euthanasia campaign group, voluntary euthanasia and / or medically assisted suicide is only available in Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, as well as in six U.S. states (California, Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Vermont and Washington State).

The terms “assisted suicide” and “assisted suicide” are often used interchangeably, but they have different definitions. According to the NHS, euthanasia means “deliberately ending a person’s life to alleviate suffering”, while assisted suicide means “intentionally assisting or encouraging another person to kill themselves”.

In the UK, where I am writing this article, assisted suicide is currently illegal under the Suicide Act (1961) and can be punished with up to 14 years in prison. Euthanasia is considered homicide or murder with a maximum sentence for life in prison.

Despite this stringent legislation, according to statistics from the Campaign for the Dignity of Dying, 86% of the British public support the choice of assisted dying for adults who are terminally ill. Compassion is clearly there, even if the framework is not.

As a society, we don’t talk so much about death – whether through fear or denial – although this is the only certainty that has united people since the beginning of time.

Right from the start, The Good Place has focused on what it means to be human and what it means to live an ethical life. Death is very much rooted in these teachings and in retrospect it is clear that we would always reach this end.

In his last lesson on philosophy, The Good Place opened conversations about what it means to have a worthy, peaceful death. To advocate the right of everyone to leave this planet after suffering as little suffering as possible.

The show’s lasting legacy will undoubtedly be the little spark of light that lands on your shoulder and encourages you to remember that we’re all dying, but it doesn’t have to be a sad and painful experience. All we can do is to be there for each other as best we can.

