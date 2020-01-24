advertisement

Next week in episode 13 of The Good Place, season 4, it all ends. We have to prepare for a good farewell to one of the best television series. Is there a chance for characters to finally discover the happiness or afterlife that they would want? This is a consequence that could be crowded and filled with many different phrases. We hope there are some things we don’t see … and that this episode pays a lot of what has been established in recent years.

Remember before you begin this episode – The Good Place doesn’t end based on the ratings. Instead, it ends for creative reasons. This is something executive producer Mike Schur wanted to make sure this was the best possible ending. They don’t want a series to overestimate their greeting – we don’t think this would have happened here, but it’s understandable that a quality manufacturer wants to show restraint.

Unfortunately, for those of you who want more detailed information about how the show went, there aren’t too many details. All we have is The Good Place, Season 4, Episode 13

January 30, 2020 (8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.) (Thursday): There are various conversations between different groups of people in the TV program

The title of this episode is “Whenever you’re ready,” and it makes us feel like we’re going to plunge into another level of the bizarre, super-creative afterlife of the show. We expect this finale to contain a positive message, a lot of completion and also some humor.

Overall, we think The Good Place is a show that any network should look at as a template – one that is reluctant and committed to an extremely ambitious premise. It’s incredibly creative and we hope that other broadcasters will decide that shows like this are worth a chance as opposed to those that are a bit more traditional.

If you want to take a look behind the scenes at The Good Place, watch the video below! It offers some fun little tidbits from the cast.

What do you think comes in episode 13 of season four of The Good Place?

How do you think this series will end? Make sure you share this in the comments now, and then stay close for some other news as well. (Photo: NBC, video via SpoilerTV.)

