If you’re interested in learning The Good Doctor, Season 3, Episode 14, we’ll have it shortly! Not only that, but we also have some details on “Influence”, an episode that could be filled with all sorts of unexpected drama.

However, here is the bad news – you will be waiting for some good news for a while to see what comes next. There will be no new episode next week. Instead, you have a good chance of seeing this if you get around by February 10th. This is an episode that Shaun could challenge in several ways. For starters, there are some issues when it comes to what happens to Shaun’s patient, a social media influencer. Shaun is not used to dealing with top-class patients and will cause him to become known to some of his followers in public. How will he deal with it?

In the meantime, will his relationship with Shaun and Carly be damaged again? We have a feeling that everything Lea is concerned comes to the surface.

CarterMatt has the full synopsis for episode 14 of The Good Doctor, season 3, with more news about the following:

After Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient who is a social influencer, he deals with unwanted attention. In the meantime, the team is treating a woman who has stomach ache after a fecal transplant at home. and the efforts of Dr. Carly Lever, separating Shaun from Lea, is questioned.

This will be an episode that could finally make Shaun make a very difficult decision – what does he want most in his life? For Carly, it’s understandable to have some concerns, especially since Shaun has had some feelings for Lea in the past. Communication will be the key between Shaun and Carly … but also Shaun and Lea. We can already sense that the Internet will have a variety of different opinions on this.

