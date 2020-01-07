advertisement

The Golden Globes fashionista hangover is still with us, and after analyzing the best and worst looks of her red carpet, we now need to talk about the outfits that celebrities wore at the fun after-parties that took place after the award ceremony, We would recommend taking a glass of champagne with you and preparing for some of the highlights of the night, but we thought of two things. The first one was certain that after Christmas we couldn’t exchange the champagne for water and coffee for one season. Second you can read this at 10 a.m.,

JLo

Valentino’s dress that made the actress and singer a great gift the golden balls later gave way to a Zuhair Murad Draft showing that the feathers won’t stay in 2019.

Scarlett Johansson

In any case, the feathers are still among us Scarlett Johansson demonstrate with her Monique Lhuillier Dress.

Paris Hilton

The socialite had to feel bad that Cristina Pedroche had not opted for transparency this year and tried to take her place with it Yousef Al Jasmi dress,

Winnie Harlow

It was very sensual LaQuan Smith Dress the Winnie-Harlow model chose.

Hailey Bieber

The model was spectacular with this mini dress from Blazer Anthony Vaccarello to the Saint Laurent.

Rachel Brosnahan

The star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” changed her Michael Kors dress up for a sequin design to attend the party after the Golden Globes.

Jasmine Sanders

The model, better known as Golden Barbie, chose a very sensual one Georges Hobeika Dress.

Kate Beckinsale

One of our favorites of the night was the dress from Romona Keveza by Kate Beckinsale.

Jessica Alba

The actress was spectacular J Mendel dress. Neil Lane jewelry and Jimmy Choo accessories.

