Roger Federer resumed his search for 21 majors this week when he plans to win his sixth Australian Open. The Swiss legend and the third seed played in the first round against the American Steve Johnson and have a path to the final ahead of them, which includes a potential third round game against the Australian John Millman and a tempting semi-final against Rafael Nadal, whose main point of dispute is only one behind Federer’s.

He’s pushing 40 and is no longer number 1 in the world rankings, but Federer’s star attractiveness has hardly improved over the years. His dominance in the past two decades has shaped tennis and in turn exceeded the limits of an athlete to become a global megastar.

The personification of the effortless style on and off the field of watching Federer’s play is like looking at poems in motion. Sometimes it is as if the 38-year-old is hardly a person. While other players look tedious, sweat, and gasp through a gnarled five, the Feds stay fully assembled – a single sweat bead falling from this distinctive sweatband is the only memory he actually made from the same material as the others from us.

Given its undeniable grace on the pitch, it is not surprising that brands have lined up to work with the Swiss player. Just like his one-handed backhand is irresistible to even the most casual observer, clothing on Federer’s long and agile body only seems to make sense. He may not have Rafa Nadal’s bi-ceps or Novak Djokovic’s pace at changing shape, but he doesn’t have to – Federer has a sense of class that resists categorization.

After a long time at Nike debuting the legendary white Wimbledon suit, Feds chose UNIQLO’s growing athletic stable after a shock announcement in 2018. Federer, who is very interested in fashion, is involved in the design process industry with the Japanese brand, including the new LifeWear collection, which he will wear for the Australian Open this week.

“It’s always fun to work with the brands and develop new ideas,” Federer told GQ before his game in the first round. “We talk a lot about what colors and styles to use next, whether they’re closer or looser.”

This week Federer’s match-fits are made from DRY-EX material, which contains recycled polyester fibers from PET bottles. “I was surprised to hear that polyester can be recycled from PET bottles and made into clothing,” said eight-time Wimbledon winner, adding that “he is impressed with its functionality and comfort.”

The announcement, which is a gradual move towards more sustainable materials across the fashion industry, could not come at a more convenient time. Given the increasing forest fires in Australia, the need for large companies to build a more sustainable future and limit the effects of climate change has never been so urgent. In support of fire fighting, Federer led a charity game last week that raised nearly $ 5 million.

Federer, who has been at the forefront of the game for almost two decades, also spoke to GQ about the secret of its impressive longevity. Is it a painful process of diet and constant ice baths that has turned Federer’s seemingly timeless body upside down? Maybe he sleeps in an oxygen chamber like some NFL stars to help recovery?

It turns out no. The truth is much clearer, implying that Federer may be normal after all.

“To be honest, not so much diet,” said number three to the world about his ability to stay on top. “I like my food too much, I like my wine too much. I like to have a good time with my friends and family. It is very important for me to relax with my family. I don’t want to think every time, “May I end up having tiramisu?” Can I have this burger and chips for a change? ”

The thought of Roger Federer, who eats a juicy burger and french fries, is still incomprehensible to us, but it is more than refreshing to hear that the Fed Express is not always about business. The key, he says, is finding a balance and keeping tennis on the tennis court.

“I am always aware that I am a tennis player, a professional athlete, maybe an idol for some,” continued Federer. “But it is important to decompress – as soon as you leave the tennis side, you are the other person. Not that I gave a show or that I was someone else, but as soon as I leave the place, I lose weight. It is important to be the father, the husband, the friend. This decompression must be done very quickly and immediately. And I think that was my biggest secret. I don’t bring any losses back to the hotel room or home. ”

The balance that Federer seems to have found should inspire many of us given today’s increasingly obsessional culture. It turns out that you don’t have to work like a machine to be the best of the best.

In this sense – we are on our way to the burger.

